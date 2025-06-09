The Tennessee Titans are entering a new era with rookie Cam Ward at quarterback. Tennessee used the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Ward, who projects as the team's next franchise quarterback. One Titans insider believes that Ward could face some adversity during the summer.

ESPN's Turron Davenport warned that Titans fans should not count out Will Levis during this summer's practices.

“It's critical to get Ward, this year's No. 1 pick, acclimated because he will likely earn the starting job. But don't count out Levis,” Davenport wrote on Monday. “Titans coach Brian Callahan said there will be a competition during minicamp and training camp. Both quarterbacks took turns starting in 7-on-7s and team periods during OTAs.”

Davenport seemed to pointed at the fact that Ward and Levis are splitting reps as evidence of a competition. That may be so, as Tennessee's coaching staff will want Ward to earn the starting job instead of simply being handed it.

That plan may already be working. Davenport added that Ward is already gaining the favor of the team's defensive coordinator.

“Defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson is already impressed with Ward's vision and ability to find the open receiver,” Davenport concluded. “That's an early sign of progress. But the best way to prepare Ward is to increase reps, especially with the first team.”

Titans fans will certainly have their eyes on this position battle throughout the summer.

Titans teammates, media hype up Cam Ward before mandatory minicamp

Cam Ward has done more than simply impress the team's defensive coordinator.

There are plenty of people in the NFL media who are fans of Ward. ESPN's Louis Riddick heaped praise on Ward during a recent interview.

“This guy is a football savant…He is a stone-cold killer of a leader, and I think that's exactly what Tennessee needed,” Riddick said during his appearance on NFL Live Wednesday.

Riddick is confident that Ward's high football IQ will help him right away during his rookie season. It also bodes well for his development as an NFL quarterback.

Ward has also earned the respect of his top receiver Calvin Ridley. It was apparently Ward's composure that Ridley loved seeing during the team's OTAs.

“You need that at the quarterback position,” Ridley said via CBS Sports. “You can't just be an over-thinker, jittery guy. Just gotta kinda be ok with f—–g up, doing good. You've just got to have that ‘f— it' mentality. He's kind of got that.”

The Titans will still make Cam Ward earn the starting job this summer.

But he certainly seems to have a stranglehold on the starting job heading into training camp.