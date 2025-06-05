Cam Ward showed his “stone cold killer” side in front of one prominent NFL name. He continues to impress before he throws his first pass in a live Tennessee Titans game.

The No. 1 pick from the 2025 NFL Draft drew new praise from one insider, plus a former league executive. Louis Riddick of ESPN dropped a glowing review of what he's seen so far from Ward.

“This guy is a football savant…He is a stone-cold killer of a leader, and I think that's exactly what Tennessee needed,” Riddick said during his appearance on NFL Live Wednesday.

Riddick praised Ward's ability to digest large amounts of football information. He believes the new Titans QB will bring a high football IQ into his rookie season in Nashville.

Titans WR another raving about Cam Ward

Riddick isn't the only one loving Ward. So is a veteran wide receiver who'll catch passes from him soon.

Calvin Ridley spoke highly of Ward's work ethic when speaking to reporters Tuesday following an OTAs practice. Ridley grew impressed by Ward's composure. Even using expletives to describe it.

“You need that at the quarterback position,” Ridley said via CBS Sports. “You can't just be an over-thinker, jittery guy. ust gotta kinda be ok with f—–g up, doing good. You've just got to have that ‘f— it' mentality. He's kind of got that.”

Ridley becomes the first past NFL 1,000-yard wideout Ward gets to work with. But Ward knows one member of the Titans WR room already.

Xavier Restrepo joins the Titans during OTAs. Fans of the Miami Hurricanes vividly recall the chemistry both men developed in Coral Gables. Restrepo plans to grow the field relationship.

“He’s just a hard worker, he’s just contagious to be around…and I’m looking forward to growing a relationship with him,” Restrepo told reporters.

Ward will earn $48.75 million to lead and improve Tennessee. He and Will Levis have exchanged starter reps during the voluntary workout sessions. But Ward is anticipated to snatch the starting reins once the regular season begins.