The Tennessee Titans have made a ton of improvements during the 2025 NFL offseason. Tennessee was one of the worst teams in the NFL in 2024, only winning three games and securing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. But now Titans fans have reason for optimism during the second year of the Brian Callahan era.

Tennessee made a number of good moves in NFL free agency, acquiring several players on one-year deals. They also made some long-term investments, the biggest being a four-year contract for left tackle Dan Moore Jr. But the team's biggest improvements came from the 2025 NFL Draft.

It was no surprise when the Titans used the first overall pick on QB Cam Ward. The Miami quarterback is a clear upgrade over Will Levis and projects as the franchise quarterback of the future in Tennessee. The addition of Ward alone should do wonders for Tennessee's offense.

Tennessee also added other talented rookies, loading up on playmakers on both sides of the ball.

The Titans now have a foundation of young players to build around moving into the future. But this infusion of youth also means that plenty of other players must be cut to make room for the youngsters.

But which players are in the greatest danger of being cut? And would the Titans consider cutting a few players before training camp even begins?

Below we will explore three Titans players who are in danger of being cut after mandatory minicamp.

The Titans won't need Tim Boyle after training camp

The Titans simply do not need Tim Boyle in 2025.

Tennessee signed Boyle to a one-year contract back in March when the only quarterbacks on the roster were Will Levis and Brandon Allen. The move made sense at the time, giving Tennessee a veteran QB3 who could help out in meeting rooms and on the sideline.

However, the addition of Cam Ward changes the role of every other quarterback on the team.

Ward is the franchise quarterback, with Levis now in the role of high-level backup. Brandon Allen could then slot in as the veteran QB3 behind those two. That doesn't leave any room for Boyle in the conversation.

Without putting too fine a point on it, Boyle is the worst quarterback on the roster. It would be shocking if he managed to beat Brandon Allen in a training camp battle, let alone Levis or Ward.

The only way I can imagine Boyle making the final roster is if the Titans trade away Will Levis before the end of training camp.

Otherwise, cutting Boyle seems like such an easy decision.

Devonte O'Malley could be the first Titans defender cut

The Titans have almost too many players competing on the defensive line heading into training camp.

Tennessee has 10 players under contract on the defensive line and, at most, six of those players should make the final roster. Inevitably, some players will need to be cut.

Unfortunately, rookie Devonte O'Malley could be the first one to go.

O'Malley is an undrafted free agent out of North Illinois. He played defensive tackle at NIU and flashed potential as both a run defender and pass rusher. O'Malley even finished his collegiate career with 22.5 sacks.

The biggest problem for O'Malley is that he is at the bottom of a stacked depth chart.

The Titans have some good starters in Jeffery Simmons, T'Vondre Sweat, and Sebastian Joseph-Day. That leaves a host of reserve-level players competing for backup roles.

Those players include Keondre Coburn, Carlos Watkins, Philip Blidi, James Lynch, Cam Horsley, Isaiah Raikes, and of course O'Malley.

Nick Suss of The Tennessean believes that Simmons, Sweat, and Joseph-Day will make the roster as starters with only Coburn and Watkins as backups. If Suss is correct, that means half of Tennessee's defensive linemen will be cut over the next few months.

Ultimately, the Titans may prefer to give O'Malley some reps in training camp just to kick the tires on him as a prospect. He could also give the team's veterans a chance to rest.

The best-case scenario for O'Malley is somehow making his way onto the practice squad.

Xavier Restrepo feels hopelessly behind in Tennessee's wide receiver competition

Restrepo's history with Titans QB Cam Ward may not be enough to get him a roster spot.

Restrepo played alongside Ward at the University of Miami. This alone made some Titans fans excited when the team signed him as an undrafted free agent.

Unfortunately, his familiarity with Ward will not be enough to make the final roster in Tennessee.

Restrepo does not have ideal speed or measurables, both of which could stop his NFL career before it even begins. Training camp will be hugely important for Restrepo, as he'll need to convince Tennessee's coaching staff that he can play with the pads on.

If any wide receiver is going to benefit from a rapport with Ward, it will be Chimere Dike. The Titans drafted Dike, who also played at Florida, in the fourth round. The draft capital alone makes it clear that Tennessee's coaches prefer Dike over Restrepo.

At best, Restrepo could earn a spot on the Titans' practice squad. Otherwise, he will surely be cut.