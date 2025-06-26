Excitement rules the air for the Tennessee Titans, including a running back who is ready to rock. Also, they have a rookie quarterback who is turning heads. Furthermore, here is one obvious Titans trade candidate entering the 2025 training camp.

Obvious is a good word for this one because there’s no doubt who the Titans could shop. They took Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick, clearly signaling that he will be their starter moving forward. Perhaps as long as the next decade.

That leaves backup Will Levis out in the cold.

Titans may decide to trade QB Will Levis

With Brandon Allen sitting in the No. 3 chair, the Titans have a veteran who could take over if Ward gets hurt. They also have Tim Boyle on the roster.

Plus, Levis might be able to bring something significant back to the Titans in a trade. A second-round pick (No. 33 overall) in the 2023 draft, Levis failed to get things going in 21 career starts. His record of 5-16 tells a big part of the story.

But also, Levis has nearly as many interceptions (16) as he does touchdown passes (21). And his QBR of 33.2 (2023) and 27.8 (last year) leave a lot to be desired.

However, the Titans have downplayed the notion of a trade. They claim his value comes in the form of pushing Ward for the starting position, according to espn.com.

“It's a lot of value,” Borgonzi said. “There is going to be competition in every room, and he elevates the competition in that room. That is what we're trying to do here as we get into training camp. We want to have the best 90-man roster and the best competition in every room. And Will certainly provides that.”

Borgonzi even went as far as to say it’s almost a real competition.

“These guys are going to get an equal amount of reps at the beginning,” Borgonzi said. “And they will separate themselves as we head into training camp. The idea is to have competition in the room. I am sure reps will change at some point as people separate themselves.”

QB Will Levis widely rumored to be moving on from the Titans

Still, the trade rumors persist, according to cbssports.com.

“The Tennessee Titans aren't rushing to move on from the former second-round pick, at least publicly,” Cody Benjamin wrote. “But ever since the club's new regime spent this year's No. 1 overall pick on Cam Ward, the writing has been on the wall. Could coach Brian Callahan retain the big-armed youngster as Ward's backup? Perhaps. But the Titans could save $1.6 million by trading Levis after June 1.”

Benjamin noted potential trade partners as the Buccaneers, Lions, and Rams.

Another reason why it makes sense for the Titans to part ways is because of the way Titans head coach Brian Callahan talked about Levis last season, according to nfl.com.

“Yeah, I was upset,” Callahan said about one of Levis’ plays. “It was dumb. It was the same exact thing he did last week. And it cost us points in the red zone. That is what it is. He's a grown-up, and he knows better. I was really irritated that he cost us three points in a game that we probably needed it. We can't have it. He's got to protect our team better. He's got to protect the ball better. It's inexcusable to do those types of things.”

Will Levis hasn't won many games with the Titans

It’s not like Levis was doomed that early in the season. But then again, his 2-10 record as a starter didn’t earn him many good points with the organization. Near the end of the season, Callahan expressed a positive outlook about Levis, according to tennessean.com.

“There's a lot of things that Will's done well,” Callahan said. “I think he's improved. There's a lot of playing of the quarterback position that I think he's done a lot better job of. He had a really poor outing yesterday and that doesn't necessarily mean it's the end for him.

“That's just part of playing in the league. There's plenty of guys that have gotten pulled from games after poor performances and they get better for it and come back better from it. Those are the things I'm looking at.”

Still, those comments came before the Titans made the organizational decision to draft Ward. Things are close to being set in stone now. The best way for Levis to find playing time at this point is to get dealt to a new team.