The Tennessee Titans are in the middle of minicamp as the franchise prepares for the upcoming season with rookie quarterback Cam Ward leading the way. There have been reports claiming that he has been playing incredibly well in this portion of the offseason. But on Wednesday morning, head coach Brian Callahan revealed the one trait about Ward that's just simply remarkable.

During a post-practice press conference, Callahan revealed that the 23-year-old quarterback tends to talk trash to the defense while he's giving Ward the play call. The Titans' head coach admits that he's impressed with Cam Ward's ability to talk trash while simultaneously hearing the play call and executing it without missing a beat.

“I'll be honest. I'm not used to calling plays to a quarterback who's usually still talking when I'm talking to him,” said Brian Callahan about Cam Ward. “And so I asked him after practice, I said, ‘Just help me out here. Do you need me to wait till you finish?' And [Ward] goes, ‘No. I'm listening.' So, he's hearing what I'm telling him. It was pretty remarkable to see all the things going on, and how much he's talking, but still, like, his brain is still with me, I guess is the best way to put it.

“When I'm calling a play, he's doing all he's doing, but he's listening to everything I'm telling him. He enters right into the huddle and he calls the play and doesn't screw up the play call. And I thought that was actually kind of remarkable.”

Article Continues Below

Brian Callahan on Cam Ward talking trash while receiving the play call: "I thought that was actually kind of remarkable." pic.twitter.com/5hbR1WEhBi — Justin Graver (@titansfilmroom) June 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Titans picked Cam Ward No. 1 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. Ward had a unique route to the NFL, as he began his collegiate journey as a one-star recruit. After working his way up the college football ladder through the transfer portal, he eventually made his way to being the starting quarterback of the Miami Hurricanes.

He enters the NFL coming off the best season a quarterback has ever had at Miami. Cam Ward ended the 2024-25 campaign, breaking the Hurricanes' single-season records in passing yards (4,313), passing touchdowns (39), and completion percentage ( 67.2%). His 39 scores through the air also led the entire nation last season.