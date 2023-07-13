The DeAndre Hopkins sweepstakes have been the talk of the NFL offseason, after the Arizona Cardinals released the star wideout in May. For a while it looked like he would be joining the New England Patriots, but a recent update has changed everything.
The veteran receiver is now rumored to be trending to towards signing with the Tennessee Titans after a massive odds swing on DraftKings, per BR Betting on Twitter.
DeAndre Hopkins is -300 to go to the Tennessee Titans after being +500 yesterday @DKSportsbook 👀 pic.twitter.com/ezIRlc3GwQ
— br_betting (@br_betting) July 12, 2023
The tweet was posted at 3 PM ET, and the odds have shifted slightly since the afternoon. He currently sits at -175 to go to the Titans on DraftKings Sportsbook, but they may continue to swing as new developments are revealed.
The Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots are likely the only two other teams with a chance to sign the 3-time All-Pro receiver, with the Pats in second at +200, and the Chiefs emerging late at +330. The Patriots were long-time favorites to land him over the last two months, before the odds shifted following recent talks.
Hopkins is a five-time Pro Bowler, and still has a lot left in the tank with this athletic frame to help a team make a run. There is speculation that he may be waiting for a Super Bowl contender to reach out before deciding on a signing.
The Titans would not quite fall in that category, as they are saddled with the fifth-worst odds to win the Super Bowl at +8000. They will, however, have the chance to compete for the division at +400 odds, as the AFC South is notoriously one of the worst in the league. The Jacksonville Jaguars look to be the only team able to put up a fight, as the Colts and Texans are restarting with rookie QB's.
The sweepstakes appear to be ending shortly, as Hopkins will have to pick a team before training camp starts later this month if he wants to get valuable reps. While it leans towards the Titans right now, anything can happen in a complicated free agency market.