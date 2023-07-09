For the most part, the NFL is currently in its quietest phase of the year, as teams enjoy their last few weeks off before the start of training camp. For the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots, though, they have been busy when it comes to their pursuit of star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on the free agent market.

Hopkins was released by the Arizona Cardinals earlier this offseason, and after making visits with the Titans and Patriots, they are the two presumed frontrunners for his services. Rumors have indicated that the Pats may have the inside-track when it comes to landing Hopkins, but the latest report suggests that Tennessee has actually been the more aggressive team when it comes to their pursuit of the talented pass-catcher.

“Key points on where things stand with free agent receiver DeAndre Hopkins, according to sources close to the situation, are as follows: The Tennessee Titans and Patriots have made offers, the Titans have been more aggressive to this point and Hopkins hasn’t been in a rush to sign. One reason for Hopkins to wait a bit longer is to leave open the possibility of another team entering the mix, potentially increasing his market.” – Mike Reiss, ESPN

This certainly is a good sign for the Titans, and will leave many Patriots fans wondering why they aren't matching Tennessee's aggression for Hopkins. However, to this point, the Titans strategy hasn't paid off, and it doesn't sound like a decision from Hopkins is expected anytime soon. Just when it seemed like New England was finally getting the upper-hand in their pursuit of Hopkins, the Titans appear to have picked things up, and it looks like the two teams are neck-and-neck once again.