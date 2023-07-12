NFL analysts, including Trey Wingo, have speculated free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is waiting on the Kansas City Chiefs to open up cap space in order to make him an offer relative to what he is expecting, according to a recent story from ChiefsWire.

“Something in line or better than what the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans have offered,” the story read. “Kansas City, of course, wouldn't be able to accomplish that without an extension for star defensive tackle Chris Jones, which seems to be trending in the right direction.

The article said Hopkins' signing would be beneficial for their recent second-round draft pick, Rashee Rice. Rice said shortly after he was drafted he models his game after Hopkins.

“I'll probably say DeAndre Hopkins just because we both attack the ball real aggressive,” Rice said. “And then you never know what we can do when the ball's in our hands.”

Hopkins, who is 31 years old, was released by the Arizona Cardinals in May. He has been rumored to have interest in the Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, among others.

Hopkins' options are limited, however, since he is reportedly demanding a contract near $15 million. He is one of the NFL's best receivers but has played just 10 and nine games, respectively, in the last two years.

The Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII despite losing star wideout Tyreek Hill via trade. Kansas City would greatly benefit with an addition of Hopkins, who can slide in as the team's top receiver and play alongside first-team All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce.