As the calendar inches closer to the start of training camp, one of the bigger storylines lingering around the NFL is the DeAndre Hopkins free agency sweepstakes. In the latest rumors, the Patriots and Titans, two teams who have had the star wideout in for visits, ‘remain interested' in Hopkins but ‘no signing is imminent‘, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

It truly feels like Hopkins is going to take his time with this decision. The All-Pro receiver was the subject of trade rumors before he was released by the Arizona Cardinals back in May.

One of the teams who inquired with the Cardinals about a trade for the star receiver, the Kansas City Chiefs, also remain in contact with Hopkins, along with the Patriots and Titans.

The Patriots, who inked WR DeVante Parker to a long-term contract recently, actually helped their case to sign Hopkins financially with the Parker deal.

Both of Hopkins' visits with the Patriots and Titans reportedly went well.

The 10-year NFL veteran has also been active on social media throughout his free agency process, sending out a tweet saying that he will make the jobs of his fellow wide receivers on his future team “easy.”

Plus, Hopkins ended any potential speculation about his retirement before it even started, saying he will retire when he's “not a 1000-yard receiver”, a level of play Hopkins believes he can sustain for quite some time.

The veteran wideout is said to be seeking a “significant contract” in free agency.