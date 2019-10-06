The Tennessee Titans cannot afford to lose close games to AFC contenders as the team's season could ultimately come down to this. Nonetheless, quarterback Marcus Mariota and the Titans came up short at home on Sunday afternoon as Tennessee fell to the pesky Buffalo Bills by the score of 14-7 — due in large part to placekicker Cairo Santos.

Santos missed not one, not two, not three but four field goals on Sunday afternoon at Nissan Stadium. With the Titans losing the game by seven points, some obvious math will tell you that an additional 12 points would have gone a long way for the now 2-3 Titans.

However, the aforementioned Mariota apparently doesn't quite see things this way.

Although Mariota and the offense struggled against a stout Bills defense, the veteran signal-caller did help his team at least get into scoring range quite a few times, which is where Santos came up short time and time again. Despite the fact that Mariota is always the voice of reason and positivity for the Titans, this lose is hard to pin on anyone else outside of Santos, who may or may not remain in Tennessee past Sunday evening.

Santos, who has already kicked for several teams from around the league, arrived in Nashville just before the start of the 2019-20 regular season as a replacement for fellow place kicker Ryan Succop. With Succop dealing with some lingering injury trouble throughout the offseason, the Titans were eventually forced to place the seasoned special teamer on injured reserve — with a designation to return.