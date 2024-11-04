The Tennessee Titans were able to finally put an end to their losing streak, as they earned their first win since Week 4 of the 2024 NFL regular season by taking down the New England Patriots at home on Sunday via overtime, 20-17. However, Tennessee lost one of their important players to injury in that contest, and possibly for the rest of the season.

Tennessee starting center Lloyd Cushenberry exited the field in the third quarter of the Patriots game after apparently suffering a lower-body injury. It is now feared that Cushenberry tore his Achilles, per Bleacher Report's NFL insider Jordan Schultz

“Sources: The #Titans fear starting C Lloyd Cushenberry suffered a torn Achilles during today’s game vs the #Patriots,” Schultz posted on X (formerly Twitter). “The team awaits MRI confirmation tomorrow, but it appears to be a brutal blow to one of Tennessee’s most consistent linemen,” Schultz added.

If Cushenberry gets officially ruled out for the remainder of the year, it will be a huge blow indeed for the Titans, who entered Week 9 of the 2024 NFL season just 23rd in the league with an 8.33 percent quarterback sack rate on offense. The former LSU Tigers offensive lineman, who will turn 27 years old on Nov. 22, has just signed a four-year contract worth $50 million with the Titans last March.

Who will replace Lloyd Cushenberry on the Titans' offensive line?

After Cushenberry left the game versus the Patriots, the Titans replaced him on the field with Corey Levin, who had not seen action this season until Sunday's meeting with New England.

“I mean we do a good job in practice I go against our defensive front every day so I feel like I'm prepared to go against whoever's gonna be out there on Sundays,” Levin said when asked by Buck Reising of AtoZ Sports Nashville about seeing action after not seeing the field for some time.

“That's that's my job, which is to be ready. But but personally, just taking a little moment before I went in. It's always a tough road for me here in the league anytime I get,” Levin added.

The Titans could also turn to Daniel Brunskill going forward at the center position. Brunskill played against the Patriots but started as a right guard with Dillon Radunz sidelined with an injury.

Tennessee, which improved to 2-6 after the win over the Pats, will look to sustain its form in Week 10 versus the Los Angeles Chargers in Inglewood.