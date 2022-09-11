The Tennessee Titans had a pretty rough offseason for themselves. They acquired wide receiver Robert Woods from the Los Angeles Rams in hopes of pairing him with AJ Brown. A month after the trade, though, Brown requested a trade, which was immediately granted during the NFL draft. Now, their wide receiver room is looking a little rough.

At the very least, though, it seems like Robert Woods is feeling good after recovering from his ACL injury. The Titans wide receiver talked about how he felt in his first game back. Here’s his full thoughts on the matter. (via Jim Wyatt)

“Having a little taste in that Arizona preseason game (vs. Titans), having that first catch and really just running around and having game experience, feeling that quickness, feeling ready, being able to get my hands on the ball,” Robert Woods said. “It was kind of that solidification that I am feeling ready, feeling quick, and ready to do it for the season.”

Robert Woods is coming off a torn ACL injury that kept him out for the second half of the Rams’ Super Bowl season. Prior to his injury, though, the wide receiver was killing it as the second fiddle to Cooper Kupp. He had 556 yards in just 9 games, and he seemed poised to crack 1,000 yards if not for his injury. The Titans are hoping he can find that same form again.

The Titans had a rather bittersweet 2021 season, all things considered. They weathered injuries to their roster and earned the top seed in the AFC. However, they were bounced out of the playoffs by the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round. Can they get that magic again?