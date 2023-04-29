Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Will Levis understands the position he’s in after the Tennessee Titans picked him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. While he enters a rather crowded QB room with Ryan Tannehill and Malik Willis in it, the rookie signal-caller emphasizes that he’s ready to put in the work and compete.

Speaking to reporters online after he opted to not attend Day 2 of the draft, Levis was asked about the Titans’ QB room and the competition he’s facing as he starts his NFL career.

The former Kentucky star shared that he’s ready to listen to both Tannehill and Willis and just absorb everything they teach him since they have more professional experience. But despite admitting to his shortcomings, the 23-year-old pointed out that it doesn’t mean he’s not going to compete for the starting job.

“I absolutely want to learn from them. They’ve been in the NFL a lot longer than I have–Malik’s got about a year–so they already have a lot more experience and they’re gonna be able to teach me a lot of things,” Levis shared, per team reporter Jim Wyatt.

“I just want to be a great teammate to them, be a great teammate to everybody else on the team, while competing at the same time.”

Will Levis is expected to be the quarterback of the future for the Titans, but in his rookie season, he’ll likely spend a lot of time sitting on the bench and watching Ryan Tannehill.

However, that is not a bad thing at all and could even prove beneficial in his career. He’ll get to learn from a great quarterback while slowly adjusting to the ins and outs of the league.