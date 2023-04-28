Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Will Levis is reportedly not staying in Kansas City for the remainder of the NFL Draft after going undrafted on Thursday night, per Nick Roush.

He was expected to be drafted in the first round along with fellow QBs Bryce Young and CJ Stroud. Young and Stroud went No. 1 and 2 overall, but Levis completely fell out of the first round. There were four total players in the green room who weren’t selected in the first round, but Levis arguably faced the most humiliation. His girlfriend even went viral while sitting next to Levis as the QB was waiting to hear his name called.

It will certainly be intriguing to see when Will Levis gets drafted. He’s a talented player without question, but NFL teams seem to not be completely sold on his ability. At Kentucky this past season, he threw for 2,406 yards and 19 passing TDs. He was even better in 2021, recording 2,826 passing yards and 24 touchdowns through the air.

There are people around the NFL world who believe Will Levis can turn into a quality quarterback at the professional level. But Levis, barring a change of mind, won’t be in attendance to hear his name called following Thursday night’s humiliation.

Among the best fits for Levis in Day 2 of the NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans stand out. They feature a solid roster but need quarterback help. Additionally, teams such as the Los Angeles Rams, Detroit Lions, and New England Patriots profile as decent fits for Levis.

We will monitor and provide updates on the NFL Draft as they are made available.