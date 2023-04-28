Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

Kentucky Wildcats QB Will Levis has been one of the most talked about names in the entire 2023 NFL Draft. Levis was rumored to go anywhere from No. 2 overall to the end of the first round, although buzz around the Houston Texans picked up rapidly this past week.

However, he shockingly fell out of the first round. On Friday night during the second round, the Tennessee Titans traded up with the Arizona Cardinals and selected Will Levis with the 33rd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Now, let’s meet the quarterback of the Titans.

Will Levis Pre-College Football Career

Levis wasn’t a very popular name in high school despite a solid career at Xavier High School in Madison, Connecticut. Levis was the second-ranked player in the entire state and played baseball as well.

Levis finished his high school career with totals of 5,419 yards and 55 touchdowns while adding another dozen rushing scores. He wound up committing to Penn State after his career at Xavier High School.

Will Levis College Football Career

After flying a bit under the radar in high school, Levis ended up with the Nittany Lions at Penn State. However, he was a reserve for the first two seasons and threw for 644 yards with three touchdowns while also being used as a wildcat player.

After his second season, he decided to transfer to Kentucky, and that turned out to be the right move for him. Levis finished 2021 with 2,826 yards in the air and 24 touchdowns with 13 interceptions.

Last night on stream we talked about why I have concerns about Will Levis going as a top 4 pick in this years draft. We pulled up 2021 film and went over about 4 different games and went over multiple plays, the good and bad ones. There are a lot of good things from Will Levis on… pic.twitter.com/40n22Q1vru — Biggien (@BiggienGaming) April 26, 2023

With buzz swirling ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft, Levis decided to return to Kentucky for one more year. At the time, the decision was a little surprising, and in the end, Levis’ 2022 numbers weren’t as good, but there are other reasons for that.

Levis finished his final college season this past year with 2,406 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. That is fewer years and touchdowns than he had the year prior, although there were a lot of roster changes in Kentucky.

Nonetheless, Levis was in the group of quarterbacks such as Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, and Anthony Richardson, but he ends up going number 33.

Will Levis NFL Draft Fit With Team

Will Levis is one of the most polarizing players in this class for a number of reasons. For starters, the talent jumps off the page in the film room and at the NFL Combine, where he dazzled with a number of eye-popping throws.

So, how does Levis fit with the Titans? There is a decent chance he begins the year as the starter, which is a huge development for him. He can throw the ball deep, hard, and with decent accuracy, and on top of that, he is mobile.

The arsenal of weapons he has on the roster isn’t terrible, either. On the other hand, he struggled with interceptions — 23 in two years at Kentucky — and needs to do a better job of taking care of the football at the next level.

A month ago, it looked like Will Levis could’ve been the fourth quarterback selected. Now, he is the 33rd selected, right after Joey Porter Jr. to the Pittsburgh Steelers.