The Tennessee Titans are 2-4 on the 2023 NFL season following a loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6.

The Titans recorded 150 receiving yards and 129 rushing yards during their loss to Baltimore. Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair and safety Kevin Byard led Tennessee's defense with 15 and 10 tackles, respectively. Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting picked off a pass from Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on a second-and-eight in the third quarter.

“Yeah, I feel like we had momentum in the second half,” Titans running back Derrick Henry said when asked how he felt like the game was turning in the second half, via TennesseeTitans.com. “Put some plays together. And, you know, we just didn't finish most of them with six points in the end zone. That's just on us for execution, and they were the better team.”

The Titans fell in matchups against the Ravens and Indianapolis Colts after starting their season with a 2-2 record. They defeated the Los Angeles Chargers and Cincinnati Bengals in Weeks 2 and 4 but fell to the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns in Weeks 1 and 3.

Tennessee will face the Atlanta Falcons at noon CDT at Nissan Stadium in Week 8. The Falcons defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 16-13 victory in Week 7. Atlanta receiver Drake London and running back Tyler Allgeier combined for 107 receiving yards on nine receptions. Five Falcons, including defensive end Grady Jarrett and cornerback A.J. Terrell, recorded at least one pass deflection in the road win.

What are some bold predictions for the Titans when they face the Falcons on Sunday?

Derrick Henry will rush for at least 100 yards

Henry, a former second-round selection for the Titans in the 2016 NFL Draft, ended the Titans' loss to the Ravens with 97 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown on 12 carries. The three-time Pro Bowler has rushed for 425 yards and three touchdowns on 98 total carries this season. He has rushed for 80 yards or more on three occasions this season, including a season-high 122 yards during Tennessee's Week 4 win over the Bengals at Nissan Stadium.

Henry must play an essential role for the Titans as they face a Falcons run defense that has allowed a total of 667 rushing yards during the 2023 NFL season, according to NFL.com. The figure put them ahead of the Ravens, Saints and Dallas Cowboys for 12th place in the NFL. Atlanta leads the league with one rushing touchdown allowed.

“The first thing is that we've got to stop Derrick Henry,” Falcons assistant head coach/defense Jerry Gray said on Wednesday, via Falcons Digital Team Reporter Terrin Waack. “He's a really good running back. He can run the ball. And people don't understand that he's a big powerful man, but he gets strong as the game goes on.

“You'll see him stop at 2, 3, 4 (yards) and then, all of a sudden, it'll be 60 (yards). Like, man, how did that happen? Well, you got to keep tackling.”

DeAndre Hopkins will earn at least 90 receiving yards, one receiving touchdown

Hopkins earned 20 receiving yards on one reception during Tennessee's Week 6 matchup against Baltimore. The three-time All-Pro selection leads the Titans with 376 total receiving yards and 27 receptions this season. He recorded a season-high 140 receiving yards and eight receptions during a 23-16 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5.

The Titans have garnered just over 1,200 receiving yards this season, putting them behind the Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers for 30th place in the NFL.

The Titans will defeat the Falcons by a one-score margin

The Titans must find a way to bounce back from their 2-4 start following a Week 7 bye week. Tennessee went 4-1 following its Week 6 bye week in 2022 before dropping seven straight games to end the season with a 7-10 record. The Titans must tap into the potential of their rushing attack to defeat the Falcons before they face the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Week 9.

“They're coming off a bye week,” Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said, via Falcons Report. “(Head coach Mike Vrabel) will have them ready to go. Regardless of who plays quarterback, I promise you. They will be ready. We have to be ready to roll. This will be our toughest challenge, going on the road, game we need to win.

“Obviously, a game they will be ready for, and we'll have to continue to play better. They will make you earn everything, and I know this, like I said, this will be our best challenge because they play hard as well. It will be a tough, physical game. We have to minimize our mistakes and be ready to go execute.”