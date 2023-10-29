Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis didn't wait long to get his first career touchdown pass, connecting on a deep pass down the sideline to DeAndre Hopkins for his first career score.

Will Levis finds DeAndre Hopkins on the deep ball for his first career touchdown 🔥pic.twitter.com/PALHyXwShH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 29, 2023

Will Levis, who has yet to play this season, got the start at quarterback for the Titans with Ryan Tannehill sidelined with an ankle injury. Titans QB Malik Willis fumbled a shotgun snap for a turnover for Tennessee, perhaps helping Levis to stay on the field more than originally planned. Levis responded well early on, showing off impressive arm strength by connecting on the deep touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins.

Levis completed 8 of his first 10 passes for the Titans for 89 yards and the touchdown to Hopkins.

Will Levis impresses right away in first start

Levis was expected to be a potential top-5 pick all throughout the draft process, but ending up falling all the way to the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The Titans were thrilled to see Levis still on the board, and traded up to the 33rd overall selection for the right to take the quarterback from Kentucky.

Although Tannehill won the starting job, he's struggled throughout the start of the season, uncharacteristically throwing multiple interceptions and eating a lot of sacks. The Titans may have signaled a rebuilding period by trading defensive star Kevin Byard to the Philadelphia Eagles, and may make more moves ahead of the October 31st trade deadline.

Plays like this may make it easier for the Titans to start over and go young with Levis moving forward. Derrick Henry, who is on an expiring deal, is one of the names who could potentially be dealt ahead of the deadline.