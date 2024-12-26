ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two AFC South rivals hit the field as the Tennessee Titans face the Jacksonville Jaguars. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Titans-Jaguars prediction and pick.

Titans-Jaguars Last Game – Matchup History

The Titans come into the game at 3-12 on the year, sitting in a tie for third in the AFC South with the Jaguars. They have also lost four straight games. Since upsetting the Texans, they lost 42-19 to the Commanders and then would have a 10-6 loss to the Jaguars. The Titans have also called to the Bengals and Colts. Meanwhile, the Jaguars are also 3-12 on the year. They have lost seven of eight games overall. The lone victory was over the Titans, and they have lost to the Jets and Raiders since then.

Overall Series: The Titans lead the all-time series 35-25, with the Jaguars winning the first game of the year. Last year, the two teams split their two games, with the home team winning both of them. The Jaguars have also won four of the last five over the Titans.

Here are the Titans-Jaguars NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Titans-Jaguars Odds

Tennessee Titans: +1.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -104

Jacksonville Jaguars: -1.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -112

Over: 39.5 (-115)

Under: 39.5 (-105)

How to Watch Titans vs. Jaguars

Time: 1:00 PM ET/ 10:00 AM PT

TV: CBS

Why The Titans Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Titans are 25th in the NFL in points per game, while sitting 27th in yards per game. They are 20th in the run and 26th in passing. It will be Mason Rudolph starting for the Titans once again. Rudolph has played in six games this year, completing 120 of 188 passes for 1,267 yards and eight touchdowns this year. He has also been intercepted eight times while being sacked seven times.

In the receiving game, Calvin Ridley has led the way. He has brought in 56 receptions on 109 targets this year or 857 yards and four touchdowns. Meanwhile, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has been solid. He has just 25 receptions for 410 yards but has scored nine times this year. Finally, Chig Okonkow, the tight end, has brought in 47 receptions for 437 yards and two scores. Meanwhile, Tony Pollard leads the running game. He has run for 1,017 yards and five touchdowns. Tyjae Spears joined him, with 217 yards and four scores, plus a touchdown in the receiving game.

The Titans are 31st in the NFL in opponent points per game, while sitting third in opponent yards per game. They are 23rd against the run and first against the pass. Harold Landry III has been solid this year. He is fourth on the team in tackles, while having eight sacks, and four pass breakups. Jeffery Simmons is third on the team in tackles while having five sacks, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

Why The Jaguards Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Jaguars are 28th in the NFL in points per game, while sitting 26th in yards per game. They are 26th in the run and 21st in the pass. With Trevor Lawrence out with an injury, it will be Mac Jones in at quarterback. He has completed 136 of 208 passes for 1,273 yards, with five touchdowns and seven interceptions this year.

Brian Thomas Jr. has led the way in the receiving game. He has brought in 73 of 112 targets this year for 1,088 yards and nine touchdowns on the team. Meanwhile, Brenton Strange is second in yards among active receivers. He has brought in 36 receptions for 351 yards and two scores. Finally, Parker Washington has 27 receptions for 344 yards and a score. In the running games, Tank Bigsby has led the way. He has run for 694 yards and six scores. Meanwhile, Travis Etienne has run for 478 yards and two scores.

The Jaguars are 29th in the NFL in opponent points per game, while sitting 32nd in opponent yards per game. They are 20th against the run sitting 32nd against the pass. Devin Lloyd leads the team with 101 tackles, a sack, five tackles for a loss, and three pass breakups. Meanwhile, Travon Walker has 8.5 sacks and 11 tackles for a loss this year.

Final Titans-Jaguars Prediction & Pick

The Titans have seemingly moved on from Will Levis, and so far it is working. After putting up just 19 points against Washington and six against the Jaguars, the last two games have been better. They have scored 57 points in the last two games, but have failed on defense. Still, the Jaguars have struggled to score as well. They have scored over 20 points just once in the last six games. The last time these two met, it was the Titans' offense that was the issue. They had the lead late into the game until they finally gave up a touchdown drive with 6:46 left in the game. The offense will be better here, so take the Titans.

Final Titans-Jaguars Prediction & Pick: Titans ML (-104)