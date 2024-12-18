The Jacksonville Jaguars will be playing the remainder of the season without Trevor Lawrence because of a shoulder injury, and head coach Doug Pederson provided an update, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Coach Doug Pederson announces that QB Trevor Lawrence had shoulder surgery yesterday and is now focused on his rehab. He'll make a full recovery with plenty of time for next season,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Lawrence had missed time throughout the season due to a shoulder injury, but he was able to return. Unfortunately, he was sidelined again after taking a hard hit in their game against the Houston Texans by Azeez Al-Shaair. Lawrence now gets to make a full recovery for next season, and hopefully, they can improve from what was a disappointing year.

Jaguars looking to finish disappointing season strong

Nobody thought the Jaguars would have the season that they had this year after what they were able to accomplish the past two seasons. The Jaguars started off slow, and they were never able to recover. Injuries were one of the reasons why they couldn't get back on track, as players on both sides of the ball were sidelined. They took some tough losses through that stretch, and some thought that Doug Pederson would be on the hot seat, but it looks like he will survive to the end of the season.

The next step for the Jaguars is to see what they want to look like next season and if they need to make any changes. They should have a good draft pick, so it will be interesting to see what side of the ball they choose to address the most. For Trevor Lawrence, he needs to come back healthy so he can have a bounce-back year, and he has a few options on offense to help him.