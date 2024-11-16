Tom Brady is getting candid about his personal life. The NFL star spoke during the 2024 Fortune Global Forum about parenting.

“For the room, know that being a parent is probably the hardest job all of us have and we screw up a lot and I've screwed up a lot as a parent,” said the former quarterback. “So I don't want to seem like I'm some expert in parenting because I'm certainly not that.”

He continued, “I have three amazing kids that I just try to be there [for]. I try to just be dependable and consistent for them and honestly, whatever our kids choose as we know to do whatever they want to do in life, we gotta support.”

Brady shares two children with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.:Benjamin Rein, 14, and Vivian Lake, 11. He also shares his oldest son, Jack with his ex-girlfriend actress Bridget Moynahan. On the panel, he shared how his parenting style was adopted from his parents.

“The blessing my parents gave me was when I was that long shot as a kid who was a backup quarterback on a freshman team? They never said, ‘Man, don't do that. It's gonna be too hard. Let's do something different. Let's think about another backup plan.’ They kind of said, ‘You know what? Go for it. Whatever you want to be, go for it.’ And that's probably my parenting style,” he reminisced.

How Is Tom Brady's Life Now?

Brady is currently in his broadcasting era after he signed a $375 million contract with Fox.

On the family front, Brady's ex-wife Gisele just announced earlier this month that she is expecting a child with boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

“Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family,” the source tells PEOPLE in a statement.