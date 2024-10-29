Gisele Bündchen is pregnant and is expecting her third child and first baby with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, PEOPLE reports. Bündchen shares two children with her ex-husband, NFL superstar, Tom Brady.

“Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family,” the source tells PEOPLE in a statement.

The supermodel shares son Benjamin Rein, 14, and daughter Vivian Lake, 11, with Brady. The seven-time Super Bowl champion also shares son John “Jack” Edward Thomas, 17, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

Bündchen and Valente have been dating since 2023 and met when the model began Jiu-Jitsu training with him. Earlier this year, a source told the publication that Bünchen and Valente's relationship is blossoming.

“She is secure and happy, and so busy with her life that she doesn’t have time to dwell on the negatives out there,” the source said.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen relationship

In October 2022, Brady and Bündchen got divorced after 13 years of marriage. The former couple individually spoke about their decision to split in their own time.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” Brady wrote via Instagram at the time. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

Fans speculated as to what was the reason behind the former couple's split as it was rumored that Brady's rejoining the NFL after publicly retiring was a factor in their divorce.

“What's been said is one piece of a much bigger picture,” Bündchen said in March 2023 in an interview with Vanity Fair at the time. “It’s not so black and white.”

She continued: “Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever. If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart.”

Brady has not responded to the pregnancy news.