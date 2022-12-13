By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a game to forget in Week 14 against the San Francisco 49ers, getting dominated 35-7. In the game, Brady threw an interception to 49ers’ Dre Greenlaw. Despite not being too happy about the interception, Brady was a good sport and agreed to sign the ball for Greenlaw after the game. Via David Lombardi, Brady got brutally honest on the situation with Greenlaw, calling it “complete s**t” but agreeing to sign the autograph because he considers himself a “gentleman.”

“It was s**t for me, to be honest… Complete s**t. But I try to be a gentleman. No, actually, I mean, look, it was a great play he made. I’m happy he’s got the ball. I wish I didn’t throw it but I’m trying to be a good sport,” said Brady on Sirius XM via Lombardi.

Ultimately, Brady was happy to sign the ball for Greenlaw, understanding the significance of the interception for the linebacker. If Brady wants to avoid signing more of his interceptions, he’ll have to stop throwing them. After throwing just one interception in the first nine weeks of the season, Brady has four picks in his last four games.

Greenlaw himself admitted that he was “fan-girling” when he asked Brady for the autograph, but he ultimately got the priceless piece of memorabilia that will serve as a constant reminder of one of the best moments of his career.

Just because Brady was frustrated over his mistakes during the game, doesn’t mean he wanted to deny Greenlaw the chance to celebrate his interception, which Brady described as being “a great play.”