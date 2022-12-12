By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reached a new low this season in Week 14 against the San Francisco 49ers. Facing a team led by seventh-round rookie Brock Purdy, the 2020 champs were demolished on both sides of the ball. Brady’s offense struggled to make things happen against the stout San Francisco defense.

After the loss, an awfully familiar face taunted Tom Brady and the Buccaneers after their loss: Antonio Brown. The disgraced wide receiver was up to his usual Twitter shenanigans. This time, Brown posted a picture of Brady seemingly being choked by a 49ers player, along with a bizarre caption.

I got the Game in a Squeeze 👈🏿👉🏾👈🏿👉🏾👈🏿👉🏾👈🏿👈🏿👈🏿👈🏿👈🏿👈🏿👈🏿👈🏿👉🏾👉🏾👉🏾👉🏾 pic.twitter.com/8raDbO5yRy — AB (@AB84) December 12, 2022

If you recall, Antonio Brown’s relationship with the Buccaneers ended on a sour note last season. In an apparent act of defiance, Brown took off his shirt mid-game and just went to the locker room. Shortly after, Brown was dismissed by the organization for his actions.

Since then, Antonio Brown has gone out of his way to burn any bridges he had left with Tom Brady and co. He’s done nearly everything, from the usual trolling to even implying that he’s with Brady’s ex-wife Gisele Bundchen in the middle of their divorce. It’s just so, so bizarre to see.

Well, the Buccaneers have more things to worry about than a former player trolling them on social media. The Buccaneers now sit one game below .500. The only thing keeping their playoff dreams alive is the fact that they play in the worst division in football. This team NEEDS to figure something out, or this might be Brady’s final season in Tampa Bay, one way or another.