Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo has been a star in the broadcasting booth for a while now with CBS, and New England Patriots legend Tom Brady is set to make his debut for FOX as a broadcaster on Sunday, and their former teammate, Drew Bledsoe, spoke on the two while poking some fun at their broadcasting careers.

“He's going to be a little too fired up. He'll be pretty fired up. He'll do a great job, I know he'll do a great job,” Drew Bledsoe said on Up & Adams. “Look it's not that hard, if you played quarterback, watching an NFL game and talking about is not that hard. It's like that's what we do all the time anyway. You know Romo gets credit for predicting the future. It's like, no he didn't predict the future, he went to practice on the 33-yard line, they ran this play from this formation. You know it's not that hard so Tom will do a good job at it, he'll be prepared, but maybe he should have some wine and kind of chill out a little bit.”

Of course, Bledsoe is one of the more unique stories in NFL history, as he suffered the same fate for two different teams while still having a solid career. Bledsoe was replaced by Tom Brady with the Patriots before moving to the Cowboys and having the same thing happen with Tony Romo. It would be easy for Bledsoe to hold a grudge, but it does not seem like there is one, based on the good-natured comments.

Tom Brady making broadcasting debut, Tony Romo entering 8th season with CBS

This Sunday, Brady will be making his broadcasting debut for FOX, and it will be one of the marquee matchups of the day with the Cowboys traveling to play the Cleveland Browns. He is going straight into FOX's top broadcast crew alongside Kevin Burkhardt, taking Greg Olsen's spot.

The matchup between the Cowboys and Browns should be a good one, as both have the talent to make the playoffs in their conferences.

Romo will be calling the matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers, as Jim Harbaugh makes his return to the NFL.

It will be interesting to see how Brady fares in his first season as a commentator. Expectations are certainly high given his knowledge of the game and the amount that FOX is paying.