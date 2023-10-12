Amid the Hamas attacks on Israel, Tom Brady is the latest former NFL player to speak out on the terrorism and brutal violence. The attacks have now caused the death count to hit well over 1,000 people, with another few thousand injured.

Brady posted a statement to Twitter which said, “There should be no gray area about condemning Hamas’ terrorist attacks on Israeli citizens. No human deserves this. I’m heartbroken for all of the innocent lives lost in Israel and Gaza this week, heartbroken for the losses that are sure to follow. It’s horrifying to watch this violence continue to unfold with no indication of stopping. My family and I will continue to pray for the families that find themselves in the middle of this tragedy.”

Tom Brady has notably visited Israel back in 2006, when he went with Patriots owner Robert Kraft on one of Kraft's famous Israel trips with NFL players. Brady not only saw the country, but also met the Israeli Defense Forces during his visit, who are currently fighting against the Hamas terrorist attacks.

Many across the NFL world have also spoken out about the attacks on Israel, including Kraft. Kraft said, “We have to fight hate in this country. Part of it is the education. Do people know Hamas is preaching the eradication of all Jewish people from the Earth? … Something is wrong and people like ourselves have to stand together, arm and arm, and we also have to educate. I can’t believe objective good people can support these kind of actions,” via Ryan Gados of FOX News.

Additionally, The NFL and at least thirteen teams have spoken out and denounced the acts of violence. Falcons owner Arthur Blank has sent over $750,000 in aid to Israel in order to help victims and first responders.