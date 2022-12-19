Former MLB pitcher Tom Browning has died at 62 according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, per FOX 19. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office Twitter account released an official report on his death.

“On Tuesday, December 19, 2022, at approximately 1:01 PM, Boone County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the home of Tom Browning (Union, KY) after receiving a report of a man who was found not breathing. Upon arrival, deputies located a 62-year old man, later identified as Thomas L. Browning, unresponsive on a couch inside of the home. Deputies, along with E.M.S personnel, attempted life saving measures. However, resuscitation efforts were not successful. Mr. Browning was pronounced deceased at approximately 1:13 PM.”

The report added that no foul play was suspected in Tom Browning’s death.

Browning spent 11 of his 12 big league seasons with the Cincinnati Reds. He made an All-Star team in 1991 and is the only pitcher in Reds’ history to have thrown a perfect game. Browning was known as a work-horse, leading the league in games started four times and pitching at least 200 innings six times.

Tom Browning played a role in the Reds’ 1990 World Series victory as well. He’s remembered as one of the better pitchers in Reds history to ever toe the rubber. Browning was named to the Reds’ Hall of Fame in 2005.

The Reds will mourn the loss of Browning ahead of the upcoming 2023 season. They are currently in the process of gearing up for the year and will likely honor the late pitcher in some fashion during the 2023 campaign.