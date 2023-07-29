In the year 2004, while “Friends” was airing its final season and the first same-sex marriage happened in Massachusetts, an iconic celebrity couple, Tom Cruise and Penélope Cruz, were winding down their whirlwind romance, allegedly due to some ex drama. The couple had met in 2000 while starring together in “Vanilla Sky,” and though Cruise was still married to Nicole Kidman at the time, they insisted nothing romantic happened until after filming, Yahoo reports.

Tom Cruise, who filed for divorce from Kidman in early 2001, began dating Cruz six months later. However, their almost three-year relationship eventually came to an end, and sources behind the scenes claimed there was more to the story. While their reps announced the split as “amicable” and denied any third-party involvement, rumors swirled about the real reason behind their breakup.

One major factor allegedly contributing to the split was Cruise's continued friendship with his ex-wife, Nicole Kidman, with whom he shares two adopted children. Reports suggested that Cruz grew weary of their close relationship and became uncomfortable with Cruise's emotional late-night conversation with Kidman while she was away filming.

Throughout most of their relationship, both actors were busy shooting movies in separate parts of the world, adding to the strain on their romance. While the breakup appeared amicable on the surface, sources hinted at underlying tensions and emotional entanglements.

Penélope Cruz's representatives stated that the relationship naturally ran its course, and the decision to part ways was mutual. However, the alleged involvement of Cruise's famous ex and the emotions shared during a late-night conversation seem to have played a significant role in their ultimate breakup.