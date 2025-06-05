Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld tied the knot over the weekend and they weren't the only celebrities present.

The California wedding also had famous guests such as Curb Your Enthusiasm creator Larry David. The wedding party included a few of Allen's teammates, according to photos circulating on X, such as Buffalo Bills' tight end Dawson Knox and offensive tackle Spencer Brown. Bills' backup quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky and Shane Buechele were also groomsmen.

Dawson Knox, Spencer Brown and Trubisky at Josh and Hailee’s wedding. I know, I’m obsessed, mind ya business 🤣 #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/7nBqeLUg4D — Carli Zielinski (@carlifarley) June 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

In photos shared online, Allen wore a classic black tuxedo, and Steinfeld also wore a timeless white strapless dress, opera gloves, and a floor-length veil.

MR. AND MRS. ALLEN! 🤍 pic.twitter.com/77Yjp4wi0e — best of hailee steinfeld (@archiveshailees) June 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

One day prior to their wedding, a source told PEOPLE that the two were looking forward to their wedding day.

“They’re both really excited about the wedding — to celebrate with family and friends,” the source told the outlet.

“They’re really settling into their lives together. They lean on each other, support each other [and] collaborate together. They really just enjoy each other a lot.”

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld Support One Another

Back in February, the actress reminisced about the special day for her cover story in Who What Wear.

“I'm so grateful that he did it the way he did so that I looked good, and we have these photos that we'll have and cherish for the rest of our lives that I'm not looking at being like, ‘What was I wearing?'” Steinfeld told the publication. “We were in Malibu, which is my happy place, and it was magical. That's the word.”

Fans were able to get more insight into Allen's proposal in Malibu when Steinfeld interviewd him for her newsletter, Beau Society.

“I think I was most nervous about you finding out about the proposal,” Allen said. “It was hard to keep secrets from you and have other people in your life keep secrets from you. Then multiple times throughout the day, a song would come on, and I would tear up thinking about how special our day was going to be.”

Allen remembered the day in great detail that Steinfeld unknowingly foreshadowed her proposal.

“The funniest thing was that we woke up and were getting ready for brunch, and you jumped on the bed and said, ‘Can we get married already?!? What are you waiting for??!’ I replied, ‘Just give me a little more time.’ Little did you know I was about to propose to you…”

The couple has been dating since 2023 and earlier this year they made their red carpet debut at the NFL Honors. Allen was award last season's MVP and he thanked the Sinners actress for her support after thanking his teammates, parents, and siblings.

“And last, but not least, my fiancée, Hailee, who…you've been my rock,” Allen said. “You are my best friend. I would not be standing on this stage if it weren't for you.”

Allen also has been supportive of Steinfeld as her Sinners film spent three weeks at No. 1 in the box office.

Steinfeld is confident on the success of the Bills this year. When a reporter asked about next year's Super Bowl winner, the actress did not waste anytime to share who she's betting on.

“Why are the Buffalo Bills gonna win the Super Bowl?” the reporter asked the actress. Steinfeld without hesitation offered a compliment to her fiancé: “Why do you think? Look who’s at the helm.”