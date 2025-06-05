While they have been keeping a low profile this offseason, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were seen on a date night in Florida.

TMZ reported a video of Swift and Kelce leaving a restaurant. They are holding hands in the video as Kelce escorts Swift into the car.

This was a sweet moment captured on camera by the couple. They seem to be enjoying every minute of this offseason before Kelce reports back to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's quiet offseason

Unlike last year, Kelce and Swift have been keeping a low profile during the Chiefs offseason. They have been seen in public every once in a while, but it is a change from last year.

Part of the reason may be that Swift is no longer on the Eras Tour. At this time last year, she was in the midst of the European leg of the tour. Kelce was present for several shows, including the June 23 show at Wembley Stadium.

At that show, Kelce joined Swift on stage while she performed “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.” Kelce was one of her background dancers for the song.

Throughout the fall, Swift supported Kelce and the Chiefs when she could. The Eras Tour ended in December after a second North American leg.

So, she was able to attend the Chiefs' postseason run. They beat the Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills on their way to the Super Bowl.

However, they were unable to win their third straight Super Bowl. They lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in a blowout. Kelce was a non-factor for most of the game.

Following the loss, Kelce contemplated his future. After careful consideration, Kelce decided to return to the Chiefs for at least one more season. He will now play his 13th season in the NFL.

Whether or not he intends to play beyond the 2025 season — he is nearing the end of his career, but he is back for at least one more ride.