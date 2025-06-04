Stephen Curry may not have to say much to make waves, but when he does, people listen. That’s exactly what happened during a casual golf moment at the Memorial Pro-Am in Ohio, when a reporter tossed him a hypothetical: who would you trust most to take a game-winning shot, per Yahoo. Curry, without blinking, responded, “Right now, Jimmy Butler.”

For Warriors fans still nursing the sting of an early playoff exit, those words should be a jolt of optimism. Especially after a season that saw Butler sidelined for critical stretches, including most of the Western Conference semifinals, following Curry’s own hamstring injury. Golden State had been surging at the right time, only to fall to the Timberwolves after stealing Game 1.

Critics came quickly for Butler. After all, he signed a two-year, $121 million extension after arriving from Miami, with championship pressure already weighing heavy. But it’s clear Curry’s not questioning the move. In fact, he’s doubling down on it.

And that says a lot.

The Butler-Curry duo has untapped potential

Steph Curry has played with Hall of Famers. He’s gone through wars with Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. For him to single out Butler speaks volumes about how much faith he has in his new co-star.

It’s also a glimpse into the future. The Warriors don’t need Butler to be Miami’s everything-man. They need him to plug into Steve Kerr’s system, bring the grit, the control, and yes, the late-game shotmaking. As he gets more comfortable, the fit should only get better.

Sure, age is catching up with this core. Curry is no longer in his MVP prime. Butler and Green are closer to the back end of their careers than the front. But chemistry? Belief? That’s priceless. Curry giving that belief to Butler in such a public way is both a confidence boost and a warning shot to the rest of the league: the Warriors aren’t done.

They’re reloading, not rebuilding.