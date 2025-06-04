The Baltimore Ravens have high hopes for the 2025 campaign, and one reason why is because of superstar running back Derrick Henry. Fresh off arguably the best year of his entire career in 2024, Henry earned a historic two-year, $30 million contract extension from the Ravens earlier this offseason. As if he didn't already have enough motivation, he just earned some more from Dan Patrick.

While Henry is focused on taking care of his body this offseason in preparation of the upcoming season, he revealed that in his downtime, he enjoys watching Adam Sandler movies. When Patrick revealed he got a new sweatshirt promoting “Happy Gilmore 2” from Sandler, Henry had a simple request for him.

“If you ever see him again, tell him I'm a really big fan and I'd really love to meet him one day,” Henry said on “The Dan Patrick Show.”

Patrick responded by saying that he'd see if he could get Sandler to send a video for Henry to him. But he then offered to up the ante by making a bet with Henry.

“If you get to 2,000 yards, I'll get you in a Sandler movie,” Patrick said to Henry.

“Alright, cool. Say no more,” Henry replied. “Remember that now. Remember this … The bet is on. No pressure at all.”

Derrick Henry has even more motivation to excel for Ravens in 2025

After a bit of a down year in his final season with the Tennessee Titans in 2023, Henry reminded everyone last season that he's still one of the best running backs in the league. Henry racked up 1,921 yards and a league-leading 16 rushing touchdowns, playing in all 17 games for Baltimore. He earned his fifth Pro Bowl selection, a spot on the All-Pro Second Team, and a fourth-place finish in the Offensive Player of the Year race.

As if getting handed a huge new deal wasn't enough of an incentive, Henry now could find himself in a movie with Sandler if he eclipses the 2,000-yard mark in 2025. He previously managed to do so back in 2020, when he picked up 2,027 yards in just 16 games with the Titans. With an extra game at his disposal, all eyes will be on Henry to see if he can reach that major milestone after coming up just short last season.