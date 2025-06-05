Stephen A. Smith is setting the record straight. After Michelle Beadle called it “a little embarrassing” that she and co-host Cody Decker found out their SiriusXM show was getting replaced with Smith’s only hours before the public announcement, the longtime ESPN personality addressed the situation himself, per Awfulannouncing.

Beadle opened up during Wednesday’s edition of Beadle and Decker, explaining that they had no clue who was taking over their time slot — just that a new show was coming. Not only were they kept in the dark, Beadle said, but they were promised no details would be released, only for The Hollywood Reporter to go public with everything, including the name replacing them: Stephen A. Smith.

“All I ask is to be treated with respect.” “Embarrassing.” “This didn’t feel good.” SiriusXM’s Michelle Beadle and Cody Decker react to the news that Stephen A. Smith is taking over their timeslot. pic.twitter.com/U601dyBpsN — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) June 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

Beadle, who once hosted NBA Countdown on ESPN, didn't mention Smith directly, but she made clear how hurt she felt by the handling of the change. “I’ve been treated poorly a couple times, this didn’t feel good,” she said plainly.

Meanwhile, Smith, who just signed a multi-year deal with SiriusXM to launch two shows — one sports-focused and the other centered around pop culture and current events — called in to VSiN Live later that day to clear the air.

Smith: “I had no idea”

Article Continues Below

Smith made it clear he didn’t know Beadle and Decker were blindsided. “I want to state for the record just so everyone knows what kind of man I am,” he began. “I had no idea that folks did not know.”

According to him, SiriusXM told him to hold the announcement until his scheduled appearance on The Howard Stern Show. He emphasized that any lack of communication on SiriusXM’s part wasn’t something he was involved in — and wouldn’t condone.

“If somebody was not made aware of my arrival… it is something that I would have made sure of,” Smith said. “That operative word is team. The people I work with are my teammates. And I don’t do stuff like that.”

Beadle, now on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back, hasn’t issued any follow-up comments. Smith, meanwhile, is prepping for a September 2 launch of his new daily sports show on Mad Dog Sports Radio, the same channel Beadle and Decker will soon exit.