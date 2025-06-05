Greg Hardy is once again at the center of serious allegations. According to documents obtained by TMZ Sports, the former NFL defensive end’s girlfriend told police he physically assaulted her during a heated argument over alleged infidelity, per TMZ.

The incident reportedly unfolded on Wednesday afternoon in Texas. Hardy’s girlfriend claimed the two were returning home from the park with their children when tension began building. When Hardy asked what was wrong, she allegedly told him they would talk later — not wanting to argue in front of the kids.

Once they got home, she confronted him about suspicious messages she had seen on his phone. She accused him of cheating while out of town. At that point, she said Hardy snapped.

According to her statement, Hardy told her to get out of his face, then shoved her in the chest with both hands, knocking her onto the bed. She alleged he climbed on top of her and used one hand to press her neck down. She did not lose consciousness but said she struggled beneath him. When she kicked at him in defense, Hardy allegedly grabbed her legs and twisted her body in the process.

Article Continues Below

Police were called to the scene around 2 PM. Officers noted visible scratches and redness on the woman’s arms. When asked to rate her pain, she described it as a one on a scale of one to 10.

Hardy, 36, had already left the home when officers arrived. Police said he fled in a white 2018 GMC Acadia but was later located and taken into custody at 2:29 p.m. local time. Online records show he was charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. As of Thursday morning, no bond had been set.

This is not the first time Greg Hardy has faced troubling accusations. The former Pro Bowler’s past includes a 2014 domestic violence case that effectively ended his NFL career. These new claims threaten to once again put his name in the spotlight — for all the wrong reasons.