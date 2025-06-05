A cherished Kobe Bryant mural in downtown Los Angeles has been vandalized for the second time in just over a month. Despite community efforts and a $5,000 donation from NBA star Luka Doncic to restore the mural in late April, white spray paint now covers the tribute to Kobe and Gigi Bryant at the corner of 14th and Main Streets, per TheSpun.

Kobe Bryant Mural Vandalized Again In Downtown Los Angeles | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/v9hZHSo8cl — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) June 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

The original damage included profanity and streaks of black and white paint. Afterward, the artist known as Louie “Sloe” Motions restored the mural with help from a GoFundMe campaign and support from fans around the world. Doncic’s donation was a major boost, and Sloe Motions publicly thanked the Lakers fans, donors, and the Mavericks star on Instagram for showing love and unity through the project.

“Fully restored Kobe and Gigi mural with graffiti protection all thanks to @lukadoncic and everyone who donated,” he wrote at the time. “There were so many people who showed up to help. I really felt the Los Angeles love on this one.”

Unfortunately, that restored version did not last long. White paint now defaces the mural once more, leaving the community shocked and disheartened.

Article Continues Below

Artist plans new Kobe Bryant mural in fresh location

Rather than continue battling vandalism at the current site, Sloe Motions now wants to move the mural to a safer and more respected location. He is offering to recreate the piece at no cost in partnership with a business or foundation that will give the art a proper home.

He believes this situation can still lead to something positive. “Everything happens for a reason,” he said in a statement, adding that setbacks build strength. The new Kobe Bryant mural, he says, will be even better and more accessible for the community, whether displayed indoors or outdoors.

Despite the repeated vandalism, Sloe Motions has remained compassionate. He expressed that he is praying for whoever caused the damage and sent love to the Bryant family.