The first trailer for Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning shows Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) recruiting the team for one final mission.

Picking up after the events of Dead Reckoning, Ethan is still chasing the Entity, a powerful AI. A montage of the past movies is shown at the beginning of the trailer.

“Our lives are not defined by any one action,” Ving Rhames' Luther Stickell says as the trailer begins. “Our lives are the sum of our choices.”

The stakes are high. The Final Reckoning's antagonist, the returning Gabriel (Esai Morales), points out that “For every life you try to save, you gamble millions more. Now, the fate of every living soul on earth is your responsibility.”

More high-octane Tom Cruise stunts

Ethan does a lot of running in the Final Reckoning trailer. He does a lot of fighting alongside his team. He also hangs off the side of a small plane as it flies through the air.

It appears that Ethan will have to do some convincing as he recruits his team. Luther appears on board, saying, “You've always been on the right side, brother. I have no regrets, and neither should you.”

As the trailer comes to an end, Ethan makes one final plea: “I need you to trust one last time,” he says as the title card shows.

Another key moment showcases the romance between Ethan and Grace (Hayley Atwell), the latter of which was introduced in Dead Reckoning. She swims to the bottom of the ocean to kiss him as he lies motionless.

What is Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning about?

From the looks of the trailer, The Final Reckoning is being built up as the last entry in the Mission: Impossible franchise. Ethan looks to be gathering the troops for one final mission that will save the world from the dangerous AI.

Standing in his way is Gabriel. It also appears that Pom Klementieff's Paris will return. She originally started as one of Gabriel's assassins before seemingly siding with the Impossible Missions Force (IMF).

However, with any franchise, you never know when it will really end. Cruise seems destined to be doing insane stunts until he cannot, and the franchise is a big hit.

Dead Reckoning was one of the lowest-grossing entries domestically, making $172 million. But thanks to its international haul, it made over $570 million. That is more than Mission: Impossible 2 made.

The recent entries in the franchise have given it new life. Ghost Protocol and Rogue Nation each made nearly $700 million worldwide. 2018's Fallout is still the highest-grossing entry in the franchise, with $791 million.

Cruise has been one of the constants of the franchise. He has starred in all eight entries, including The Final Reckoning. Ethan Hunt is perhaps his most well-known role.

The Final Reckoning also re-teams him with Christopher McQuarrie, who has directed the last four entries of the franchise. McQuarrie also co-wrote the script with Erik Jendresen and produced alongside Cruise. Lorne Balfe also returns to score the movie.

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning will be released on May 23, 2025.