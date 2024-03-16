Deadlines are normal for any line of work and the film industry is no different, with multiple deadlines across multiple departments to bring films together in time to meet release dates. Some deadlines can be stricter than others, though, and it could be the case for Mission: Impossible 8 as Tom Cruise has seemingly taken it upon himself to keep filming on schedule with a fittingly-Cruise offer to keep it on schedule.
Mission: Impossible 8 has been busy filming in England, near the city of Derby, but has reportedly run into some possible hiccups due to closures and roadwork being conducted on the nearby M25 motorway, according to Yahoo News. In an effort to avoid delays, Cruise has reportedly taken it upon himself to help transport cast and crew to and from set by offering to fly them via helicopter over the roadwork.
A helipad has reportedly been prepared in the Battersea district of southwest London for these flights.
Some fans online were quick to point out Cruise's reported solution to the closures was befitting the Mission: Impossible series and the actor's many famous stunts across the franchise's history. It also helps Cruise is a licensed pilot who regularly pilots planes and helicopters both in his personal life and in his films.
Additionally, Cruise has been very hands on with the Mission: Impossible series as one of the series' principle producers since the original 1996 film. One infamous example of this became public while filming Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning, when a recording of Cruise berating a crew member who tested positive for COVID-19 and continued working was released online.
Originally billed as Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 2, the film's subtitle was dropped and a new subtitle has not been announced for the eighth film in the franchise. The film picks up shortly after the events of Dead Reckoning and will follow Ethan Hunt as he works to hunt down the artificial intelligence dubbed The Entity before it can fall into the wrong hands.
Mission: Impossible 8 is scheduled to release in theaters on May 23, 2025.