Shakira and Tom Cruise spent some time together at a Formula 1 race in Miami, Florida where the singer resides. The 60 year old Top Gun star is now single and ready to mingle. The two were spotted a couple times on social media. After their hang out, according to Page Six sources, Cruise is “extremely interested in pursuing [Shakira].”

After their little meet up, it was reported that Cruise sent her flowers. There might be something in the air for the now-single singer. Shakira broke up with her longtime boyfriend Gerard Piqué last June. There were allegations he was having an affair with his now-girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti. Piqué and she were together for 12 years and have two young kids, Sasha who’s eight and Milan who’s ten. Since it’s been about a year since their end, maybe Shakira is ready to put herself back out there.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

According to sources, “there is chemistry” between the two of them. “Shakira needs a soft pillow to fall on, and that could be Tom.” Plus, they added that Cruise is “a nice-looking guy, and he is talented,” what else could she need? But it gets better, Shakira is shorter than Cruise, with the singer being 5′ 2″ while the actor is 5′ 7″. What a match!

Tom Cruise’s last relationship was with actress Katie Holmes. The two of them were married for five years, but eventually called it off in 2012. Since then, the actor has remained single, as far as we know. Perhaps he was a bit busy with Scientology to focus on finding a partner.