Tom Cruise is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. He has starred in major film franchises such as Mission Impossible, Jack Reacher , and Top Gun. He’s also been featured in hit films like Jerry Maguire, A Few Good Men, and many others. He is also a four-time Oscar nominee. With a decorated acting resume, he can afford to live in private luxury. An example of this is Tom Cruise’s $39.5 million former mansion in Telluride, Colorado.

Around the ’90s when Cruise was still establishing his presence in the Hollywood scene, he acquired a nearly 10,000-square-foot mansion situated in the Rocky Mountain neighborhood. The Oscar nominee purchased the property for an undisclosed amount.

Fast forward to 2014, Cruise became open to the idea of selling the Rocky Mountain mansion. As a result, he initially privately listed the property for $59 million. But due to sentimental reasons, Cruise never fully pushed through with the public listing until 2021. After just two months on the market, Cruise sold the property for a cool $39.5 million.

Here are some photos of Tom Cruise’s $39.5 million former mansion in Telluride, Colorado.

Cruise’s $39.5 million former mansion encompasses 9,894 square feet of living space. The property includes seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms. It features a spacious living room with a stone fireplace, a pool table, beamed ceilings, a modern kitchen with three refrigerators, and a library.

Outside of the home, Cruise probably didn’t have any problems getting some fresh air. Aside from the surplus of green spaces, Cruise also enjoyed views of jets coming from and going to the Telluride Regional Airport from atop a hill. Moreover, the property also has a helipad nearby. With several aviation sightings, one cannot help but think about Cruise’s remarkable acting performances in the pair of Top Gun movies.

Tom Cruise is one of the biggest Hollywood stars. So of course he is also one of the highest-paid actors in the industry today. Aside from his lucrative paychecks as an actor and a producer, he also enjoys a lot of earnings from his various endorsement deals. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Tom Cruise has a net worth of around $600 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Tom Cruise’s $39.5 million mansion in Telluride, Colorado.