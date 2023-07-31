Tom Cruise will finally step out of Mission: Impossible franchise after the eighth installment according to its director, Christopher McQuarrie. The director confirmed plans to re-team with Cruise on a film known as The Gnarly Movie in online circles.

During a three-and-a-half hour-long conversation with Empire, McQuarrie spoke about the upcoming Gnarly Movie that he previously confirmed to the outlet in 2020.

“There's a movie that Cruise and I are talking about doing next or in some probable next, that Erik [Jendresen] and I developed together — what has been to on the internet at The Gnarly Movie,” he teased. “It's that movie that they're all asking for, and that we want to do.”

First up, however, is finishing up Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two (the eighth film in the series). The film is currently slated for a June 28, 2024 release date. The ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes may play a hand in that date being moved, however.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Christopher McQuarrie has been working with Tom Cruise dating back to Valkyrie. He wrote that film and wrote and directed the Cruise-led Jack Reacher film in 2012 (he served as a producer on the sequel). After writing Edge of Tomorrow, a sci-fi film with Cruise and Emily Blunt in the starring roles, McQuarrie would take over the Mission: Impossible series beginning with Rogue Nation. He has since directed Fallout, Dead Reckoning Part One and Two. Additionally, he was one of the writers of Top Gun: Maverick.

While Cruise has been in a franchise rut as of late, it does seem that he has the intent of changing it up post-Mission: Impossible 8.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One is in theaters now.