Tom Hiddleston thinks that if Thor and Loki meet now -- after everything -- they'd be confused with each other.

For most of their lives — at least in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) have been enemies. After Loki season two's finale, Loki — er, Hiddleston, reflected on what the brothers' relationship would be like now, Screen Rant reported.

During an interview with the entertainment website after the show's finale, the actor said he thought “they would be very surprised with each other.”

But what happens to Loki and Thor?

“In some ways, Thor and Loki have never been further apart, but they're also closer together. They've been through so much. They've been confronted by so much. They've had to endure so much and suffer so much,” Hiddleston said.

But would Thor forgive Loki? Would Loki be able to stop resenting Thor?

“But it's curious, isn't it? It's curious if people change, if people move on, if they're brave enough to make peace with the past and acknowledge their mistakes and missteps, sometimes those closest to you find it hardest to accept that you're different, that they cling to older versions of you somehow. It would definitely be an interesting conversation,” the actor explained.

Another interesting conversation to be had would be that the version of Loki Hiddleston talked about may be different from the brother Thor knew. Remember that this Loki came directly from having escaped the Avengers during their time heist chicanery.

Loki and the Avengers Time Heist

Thor still believes Loki to be dead. He was never present for his brother's redemption arc. Meanwhile, Thor had to go through everything he did during the time snap alone and then confronting his relationship with Jane (Natalie Portman) in Love and Thunder. Let's also not forget Thor's now a father to Love who now wields Mjolnir while he has Stormbreaker.

All these things would most likely not be resolved even with the potential Thor 5 in development, this time without Taika Waititi. The last time we saw both Thor and Loki together, the latter died in the former's arms.

Maybe that will jumpstart the healing between the brothers. However, and this needs a jump to another pantheon of sorts, it begs the Ship of Theseus question: is this Loki still that same Loki?

In the Ship of Theseus question, it asks whether an object — or in this case a god — which had all of its original parts replaced (in this case, time traveled) — is still the same object or god.

The answer — or even just the attempt — is fascinating. I could make the case that it's certainly a good jumping point for Thor 5, if Tom Hiddleston makes his way to that movie. If the brothers were to be reunited, the redeemed god of mischief (now god of time) and the god of thunder will have an epic reckoning.