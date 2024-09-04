Spider-Man star Tom Holland is teasing a “secret shoot” that he is taking part in — whether it is for a movie or TV series (or something else) is unclear.

On September 4, 2024, Holland took to Instagram to share an image of him getting ready to film something. He appears to be in a makeup chair as he stares into the camera.

“Secret shoot day,” his caption read.

This comes as Holland has a break from being Spider-Man and Romeo. He recently led a West End production of Romeo and Juliet with Francesca Amewudah-Rivers, that will be heading to Broadway.

It is unknown what Holland is currently filming. Spider-Man 4 for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has been quiet, and it does not sound like Uncharted 2 has begun filming yet.

Unfortunately, Holland's image leaves it all up to the imagination. There is no indication as to what he is filming in the photo. This did not stop fans from speculating. “The engagement shoot,” one fan commented.

Others had fun in the comments roasting Holland for his inability to keep secrets. “Secrets aren’t usually your thing!!! It’s okay to leak,” one fan said.

Another weighed in, “Tom Holland manages to keep a secret before gta6?!?!?!?”

One way or another, fans will learn what Holland is up to. Hopefully, it is worth the wait.

Tom Holland's movie career

While Holland has been acting for years, he recently became a huge star. He first gained fame for playing the title role in Billy Elliot the Musical. He starred in the West End production (and appeared in the 2014 recording) from 2008-10.

From there, Holland began acting in movies, such as the British dub of Arrietty, The Impossible, and In the Heart of the Sea. The latter movie also featured Holland's future MCU co-star, Chris Hemsworth.

He made his MCU debut in 2016, appearing in Captain America: Civil War. Peter Parker/Spider-Man is recruited to be a part of Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) team in his fight against Steve Rogers (Chris Evans).

While it was a small role, Holland made the most of it. The following year, Holland received his first solo movie, Spider-Man: Homecoming. This helped launch him to superstardom.

In the years since, Holland has led two more Spider-Man solo movies, Far from Home and No Way Home, which both made over $1 billion at the box office. He has also appeared in other MCU movies like Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Since his MCU career took off, Holland has had roles in Spies in Disguise, Dolittle, Onward, The Devil All the Time, Cherry, and Chaos Walking. Additionally, he starred in Sony's live-action adaptation of the Uncharted video game along with Mark Wahlberg.

In 2023, Holland made his return to the small screen, leading his first-ever TV series. He starred in The Crowded Room with Amanda Seyfried for Apple TV+.

He played Danny Sullivan, a man arrested for his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979. The Crowded Room is told through a series of interviews with an interrogator (Seyfried), who uncovers his past.