Who’s more Tom Holland than Tom Holland? Tom Hollander, of course.

BAFTA-winning British actor Tom Hollander, best known for his performances in 2005's Pride & Prejudice as Mr. Collins and the Pirates of the Caribbean films as Lord Cutler Beckett. He was also Quentin in the second season of The White Lotus and as Lance “Corky” Corkoran in The Night Manager. That's where the BAFTA's from.

He's also known for being mistaken for Tom Holland, the 27-year-old Peter Parker/Spider-Man from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, there was a time when that was almost a lucrative thing for Hollander. When he visited Late Night With Seth Meyers, he told the story of how his agency — which he once shared with Holland — sent him an email with the subject line, “Payment slip for first box office bonus for ‘The Avengers.'”

“People in the account’s department of my agency got confused. We were with the same agents briefly. And it was a terrible moment,” the actor told Meyers.

“I went to see my friend who was doing theater in England. I sat smugly in the audience just having done a BBC show for $30,000 … the interval came and I checked my email and I got one from the agency saying, ‘Payment slip for first box office bonus for ‘The Avengers,'” he continued.

Hollander thought, “I don't think I'm in ‘The Avengers,'” but then opened the email anyway and saw that it was for the less-er Tom Holland.

He said, “It was an astonishing amount of money. It was not his salary. It was his first box-office bonus.”

“Not the whole box-office bonus, the first one,” Hollander clarified. He then continued, “And it was more money than I'd ever seen. It was a seven-figure sum.”

Not a bad figure for Spidey. However, Hollander is playing someone fancy, too. The actor is currently promoting the upcoming FX series, Ryan Murphy's Feud: Capote vs. The Swans. He's playing the titular Truman Capote and the actresses playing his Swans are Calista Flockhart (Lee Radziwill), Diane Lane (Slim Keith), Naomi Watts (Babe Paley) and Chloë Sevigny (C.Z. Guest).

The series will premiere with two episodes on Jan. 31 on FX at 10 p.m. The show will be available the next day on Hulu.