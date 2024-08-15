Someday in the future, we may refer to all Super Bowls prior to SB LVIII as being “B.T.” (before Taylor), and all Super Bowls henceforward as “A.S.” (after Swift). No doubt, Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce that emerged early in the 2023-2024 NFL season changed coverage of professional American football — certainly for the season, but whether it's past that is still to be determined. Was it a one-season phenomenon and the cutaways will now cease for… evermore? Or might season 2 of the NFL's favorite drama add its own twists and turns, cliffhangers and water cooler moments all over again?

Since last season's NFL coverage of all things Taylor Swift at Chiefs' games really felt like a romantic TV drama, and since all good Season 2 premieres of hit shows start with a recap of season 1, try to picture your favorite TV narrator voiceover announcer as we take a stroll down memory lane and proclaim “Previously, on Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce-NFL vision…”

As you may recall, society went bonkers when Taylor Swift showed up at the Chief-Bears game in September 2023 because that meant the dating rumors between her and Travis Kelce were actually true! Kelce had used another medium, his podcast, to declare his intentions to give Swift his phone number at her Eras Tour concert but struck out.

Apparently she found that so adorable that now they were actually dating. What the what?!

After that, NFL announcers were given free reign to make their favorite Taylor Swift song pun after every Travis Kelce touchdown, and cutaways to her celebrating in the box with Travis' family, and her new players' significant other besties, were almost mandatory.

Then some NFL traditionalists started complaining that all the Taylor Swift cutaways were distracting them from the game, but Swift shut that down pretty quickly by calling out these haters as “Dads, Brads, and Chads”.

From there, Swift continued dominating the pop music world with her Eras Tour, while still finding the time to attend Chiefs games, as Kelce and company marched their way toward another Super Bowl victory.

The love story of a first season ended in dramatic fashion when Swift had to race against the clock and fly halfway across the globe to make it back from her Eras Tour shows in Japan in time to get to the Super Bowl in Vegas. The whole thing ended with a big old smooch at midfield in a picture perfect ending for NFL broadcasters.

So what might season two hold for Travis Kelce and the pop goddess? Will Taylor Swift start writing lyrical plays for the offense to try? Will she have “bad blood” with anti-feminist Harrison Butker? Will she and Donna Kelce down Campbell's Chunky Soups straight from the can and turn that into a drinking game? The possibilities are endless for this binge-worthy sophomore drama!