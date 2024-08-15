ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is interleague baseball on Thursday as the Oakland Athletics visit the New York Mets. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Athletics-Mets prediction and pick.

Athletics-Mets Projected Starters

Mitch Spence vs. Jose Quintana

Mitch Spence (7-8) with a 4.33 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP

Last Start: In his last start, Spence went 5.2 innings, giving up eight hits and a home run. He would allow two runs in a loss to the Athletics.

2024 Road Splits: In seven starts and 12 appearances on the road, Spence is 3-4 with a 4.96 ERA and a .256 opponent batting average.

Jose Quintana (6-8) with a 4.10 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP

Last Start: Quintana went 6.2 innings in his last start, giving up four hits, two walks, and a home run. He would surrender five runs in a loss.

2024 Home Splits: Quintana is 3-4 at home this year in 11 starts. He has a 3.38 ERA and a .221 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Athletics-Mets Odds

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-146)

Moneyline: +146

New York Mets: -1.5 (+128)

Moneyline: -174

Over: 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (+100)

How to Watch Athletics vs. Mets

Time: 1:10 PM ET/ 10:10 AM PT

TV: NBCSCA/SNY/MLB Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Athletics scored 25th in the majors in runs while sitting 27th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging. Brent Rooker has led the way. He is hitting .293 this year with 29 home runs and 83 RBIS. He has also stolen seven bases and scored 61 times on the year. Shea Langeliers is also having a solid year. He is hitting just .226 but with a .288 on-base percentage. He has 22 home runs, 61 RBIs, and has scored 42 times on the year. Rounding out the top bats on the year with JJ Bleday. He is hitting .244 this year with a .326 on-base percentage. He has 14 home runs and 41 RBIS while scoring 55 times this year.

Shea Langeliers is also coming into the game hot. He is hitting .750 in the last week with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored. Zack Gelof is also playing well. He is hitting .368 in the last week with a home run and three RBIS while scoring one. Rounding out the hottest bats is JJ Bleday. He is hitting .333 in the last week with a .455 on-base percentage. He has a home run, three RBIS, and four runs scored. The Athletics are hitting well in nthe last week. They have hit .261 in their last five games with 22 runs, just over four runs per game.

Only two members of the Athletics have at-bats against Jose Quintana. Miguel Andujar is one for two with a double and an RBI. Daz Cameron is one for three with an RBI as well.

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mets are 11th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 12th in batting average, tenth in on-base percentage, and tenth in slugging. Francisco Lindor leads the way. He is hitting .262 with a .335 on-base percentage. Lindor has 22 home runs, 67 RBIS, and has scored 77 times this year. Further, he has stolen 24 bases. Also having a great year in Brandon Nimmo. He is hitting .227 this year but with a .345 on-base percentage. He has 16 home runs, 66 RBIS, and 66 runs scored. Nimmo has also stolen 11 bases. Rounding out the top bats of nthe year is Pete Alonso. He is hitting .240 on the year with a .324 on-base percentage. Alonso has 25 home runs, 65 RBIS and 67 runs scored this year.

Alonso has also been driving in runs in the last week. He is hitting just .200 but has two home runs, six RBIs, and two runs scored. Hitting well this week is Francisco Lindo. Lindor is hitting .423 this week with three RBIS and three runs scored. Rounding out the top bats of nthe week is Jose Iglesias. He is hitting .267 on the year with three RBIs and two runs scored. The Mets are hitting .243 as a team in nthe last week, but have struggled to score. They have scored just 19 runs in their last six games, just barely over three runs per game.

One member of the Mets has a career at-bat against Mitch Spence. That is Jesse Winker, and he has a hit in his only at-bats.

Final Athletics-Mets Prediction & Pick

Neither pitcher coming into this game has been great on the year. Jose Quintana has been better at home than Mitch Spence has been on the road, but it is not a major difference. The major difference has been the two offensive units. The Athletics are hitting much better than the Mets as of late. They should be able to put up runs and keep this one close. Take the Athletics plus the runs in this one.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Athletics-Mets Prediction & Pick: Athletics +1.5 (-146)