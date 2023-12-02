AEW hit the ground running with massive day one sales for 2024's All In London and around eight months left before the show.

After a massively successful All In London in August 2023, AEW is poised to return to Wembley Stadium in London, England, for the next edition of All In for 2024 and has already made a massive splash after just one day of ticket sales.

General sales for All In London 2024 opened up on Friday and appeared to hit the ground running as the event has already sold over $4 million in tickets, according to AEW owner and president Tony Khan. WrestleTix provided additional clarity on social media, confirming the show had sold over 33,000 tickets out of an initial batch of roughly 44,000 tickets.

The day one sales equate to nearly half of the total gate and tickets distributed for 2023's All In London, which was reported as over $9 million and 81,305, respectively.

Thank you all who made today's #AEWAllIn on-sale a huge success for AEW + @wembleystadium!

Our 2023 ticket on sale was in May; this time we began 5 months sooner!

On day 1, AEW's already sold over $4 million in tickets (over £3M), just getting started:

All In is 9 months away! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 2, 2023

AEW All In 2024 [FIRST COUNT]

Sun Aug 25 2024

Wembley Stadium, London Available Tickets => 10,529

Current Setup => 44,452

Tickets Distributed => 33,923 pic.twitter.com/jjx9cfsKKo — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) December 2, 2023

The sales bode well for AEW's return to Wembley Stadium, which is still eight months away and has a much larger sales window compared to the first All In London. Ticket sales for the 2023 edition of the show did not open until May and it still proved to be a recording setting event for the young promotion, meaning All In 2024 could prove even more successful with the larger sales window.

All In London 2023 was headlined by MJF successfully defending the AEW World Title against his “brochacho-4-life” Adam Cole. The show also featured future-AEW signee Will Ospreay defeating Chris Jericho, Saraya winning the AEW Women's World Title, and the chaotic Stadium Stampede match.

It proved to be a newsworthy show behind the scenes, as well, due to a backstage altercation between Jack Perry and CM Punk moments before the latter's show opening match against longtime rival Samoa Joe. The match would prove to be Punk's final match in AEW as was terminated with cause days later and has since returned to WWE after nearly a decade at Survivor Series.