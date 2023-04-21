The talk of the town with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s 2022 season centered on his turnover woes.

Prescott threw a career-high 15 interceptions in 12 games played last season. He logged eight interceptions in December alone, and overall, he recorded at least one pick in each of Dallas’ final seven contests of the regular season. He went on to throw a pair of costly interceptions in Dallas’ NFC divisional round defeat to the San Francisco 49ers.

There are multiple reasons for Prescott’s rise in interceptions in the 2022 campaign, but from Tony Romo’s standpoint, it is the two-time Pro Bowler who ultimately must own up to all of them.

“It’s learning, evaluating,” Romo said on Thursday at the Invited Celebrity Classic golf tournament. “The year you have the most interceptions, sometimes you have three other years that could have been right around that [high number]. But you have four balls dropped in two games that were easy interceptions, but they didn’t catch them.

“And there were years like the year I had the most [interceptions], six balls you could say should have been caught by our team and so that still falls on you. That’s why you play quarterback because it’s your job to overcome it.”

Romo added that it is vital for any quarterback to dissect each of his turnovers and reach a conclusion on just where it went wrong on every single one of them.

“But you evaluate every one, and then you go back in and put yourself in that situation, where you literally think about what you thought before the play, the situation, what was the score?” Romo said. “What did I go into the game thinking? Was it something they did schematically? Or was it a physical error?

“If it’s a physical error, and that has come up two or three times now, you got to go to work on that part of your game to eliminate that and get better at that throw. … So you start to really just situational them and then go work it.”

Prescott at the least managed to tally 20-plus touchdown passes for the sixth time in his career last year.