As of this writing, the San Francisco 49ers own the 99th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. After that, they have 10 more picks to go. There are many ways these picks can go, of course, but they could surely use more depth on their roster. Here we’ll look at three bold predictions for the 49ers in the 2023 NFL Draft, including drafting Julius Brents

This year, the Niners won’t even use one of their original seven draft picks until the fifth round. The reason behind this is due to their previous trades, including the acquisition of quarterback Trey Lance in the 2021 draft. That cost them their 2023 first-round pick.

Despite the success the team has had, having made it to the NFC Championship Game for two consecutive years, the 49ers are still in need of more depth on their roster. This is especially after losing several players during free agency. It’s important for them to focus on creating more depth in the draft to remain competitive in the long term.

Let’s look at three bold predictions for the 49ers in the draft.

1. 49ers add Julius Brents to their secondary

The 49ers should choose Julius Brents with the 99th overall pick in the draft. Brents is a tall and slender cornerback who demonstrated improved tackling skills in the 2022 season. Additionally, he displayed excellent ball production by maintaining his focus on the quarterback. This makes him a valuable addition to the 49ers’ secondary.

Sure, there are not many first-round prospects in the cornerback position beyond the top three prospects of Christian Gonzalez, Joey Porter Jr., and Devon Witherspoon. However, there are several prospects, including Brents, available on Day 2. Brents had a strong senior year, highlighted by his playmaking abilities. This included four interceptions and four passes defended in the Big 12 title game against TCU, leading to a Sugar Bowl victory.

While Brents was initially considered a solid Day 2 prospect, his impressive NFL Combine performance could potentially make him a top-50 selection. Still, it’s unlikely for him to be picked on the first day. As such, we project that the 49ers will get him as their first rookie off the board.

Remember also that the 49ers have multiple third-round picks and a total of 11 picks in the draft. While they may not have significant draft value in their selections, they have enough to trade up and choose their preferred players. Brents should be one of their top choices, given his excellent combine performance and standout performance in the Senior Bowl.

2. 49ers receiver room gets a boost

With the 101st overall pick in the draft, Nathaniel “Tank” Dell is a player that the 49ers should get. Despite his small stature, Dell has a natural ability to get open against opposing defensive backs and is a valuable asset in the return game. Some believe that his versatile skill set is good enough to make him a potential top-100 pick.

Yes, wide receiver may not be the most pressing need for the 49ers in the 2023 draft. Still, the prospect of Dell catching passes in Kyle Shanahan’s explosive offense is still a tantalizing thought. Dell himself was asked about the possibility of playing in this style of offense.

He has been compared to Darnell Mooney, a 1,000-yard receiver in the 2021 season who played in the same conference as Dell, the American Athletic Conference. In his final college season, Dell had 10 games where he caught seven or more passes. This included three games where he had 10, 12, and 13 receptions. He also had six 100-yard games and scored two touchdowns in six games, earning him the title of TD-making machine. We are certainly excited about the prospect of Dell joining the Niners’ offense.

3. 49ers bolster their defensive line

San Francisco should choose Zacch Pickens as the 102nd pick overall. Despite his inconsistency in college, Pickens is a former five-star recruit and a disruptive player in the center of the defense. He has the ability to get into the backfield and force opponents to change direction. While Pickens’ stats during his four years at South Carolina are not impressive, his game has numerous intriguing aspects.

At 6’3 and weighing 305 pounds, Pickens has the necessary size for his position. He effectively utilizes his body to maintain his position and make plays against the running game. Additionally, his strong hands enable him to break free from blockers and locate the ball carrier.

San Francisco should also consider selecting Viliami Fehoko with the 155th overall pick in the 5th round. Take note that he is a Bay Area native with potential as an edge rusher. Fehoko has solid sealing skills but could improve his coverage abilities, as well as his judgment on when to use his range of pass-rush moves. He’s known for converting his speed into power, which could benefit the Niners’ pass rush. Fehoko had a notable senior season with 66 pressures, nine sacks, and 19.5 tackles for loss. These earned him the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year award. Despite being recruited as a tight end, he excelled on the defensive line at San Jose State.