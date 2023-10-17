According to the MCU timeline, Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) died on this day during the events of Avengers: Endgame.

When the MCU began, Tony Stark was a self-centered playboy billionaire. By the time he died 15 years later, he was Iron Man — one of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

The trio of Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), and Iron Man took on Thanos (Josh Brolin). After a huge battle that enlisted the help of all of those snapped, it came down to Iron Man and Thanos. He swiped the gauntlet off of Thanos' hand and ended up snapping him and his army away. Iron Man saved the world, but it cost him his life and he died on the battlefield.

According to the MCU timeline (via GamesRadar), this occurred on October 17, 2023. Remember, the first snap occurred in 2018, and five years went by before those snapped returned.

The man under the mask

Robert Downey Jr. gave one of the most acclaimed performances in the MCU as Tony Stark/Iron Man. He played the role in three solo films, all of the Avengers films, and also starred in Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Since being written out of the MCU, Downey has taken on more varied roles. His first post-MCU venture was in the critically-panned Dolittle film. He then produced and appeared in Sr., the documentary about his father, Robert Downey Sr.

He also starred in Oppenheimer as a part of the A-list ensemble. Downey played Lewis Strauss in the film.