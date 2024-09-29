One of the biggest thematic shifts we've ever seen in Magic the Gathering is the one between Bloomburrow and Duskmourn. From the warm, fluffy, and bright valleys of Bloomburrow, we're now entering the dark, claustrophobic, and downright creepy halls of Duskmourn. Are you stuck in this plane as well, opening packs for value? If yes, then you'd be interested to look through our list of the top 10 most expensive Duskmourn cards in Magic's latest expansion set.

Top 10 Most Expensive Duskmourn Cards

Duskmourn, House of Horror's most expensive cards are, to be expected, the special treatment cards in their foil treatments. This list is actually dominated by the Enduring cycle and the Overlords of the set and is composed mostly of the Japanese Showcase versions of the cards in the set. We realize that this might not be ideal for those who are just opening the play booster packs, so we also included the prices of their regular versions, for reference.

That said, this set is compelling, reminding every MtG player that the 80s was forty years ago already and that many of these references to 80s culture are already a novelty for many of the younger players today. Makes you feel old, yeah? On the other hand, this set's visual themes work really well with the vibe it's trying to go for, so we do think this set is another home run for Wizards of the Coast.

(All Prices are based on TCGplayer Market prices)

1. Overlord of the Hauntwoods (Japan Showcase, Fracture Foil) – $205.23

Overlord of the Hauntwoods immediately made waves in the community when it was first revealed thanks to its ability to create a land token that is every basic land type all at once. This synergizes really well with Domain cards. It's a great enabler for multicolored decks as well, even with the almost prohibitive cost of the card. The Impending cost allows you to cast the spell earlier and get its enter the battlefield effect, but it won't be able to attack until it becomes a creature when you've removed all time counters from it.

Everywhere is also not a legendary land which means you can have as many as want as long as the Overlord of the Hauntwoods enters or attacks. On another note, the Overlord itself is not legendary, so you can have many on impending all at the same time. It puts a tremendous amount of pressure on your opponent to deal with this card, so it's understandable that it's a chase card not only for its value but also for its power.

The regular version of the Overlord of the Hauntwoods is priced at $18.55.

2. Valgavoth, Terror Eater (Showcase, Textured Foil) – $180.07

The big baddie of the entire set is our second most expensive card in the expansion. Valgavoth, Terror Eater has a very wordy text box and a very scary 9/9 power and toughness. It has flying and lifelink, and has a Ward that forces opponents to sacrifice three nonland permanents to target it with direct target spells. It has graveyard hate that also allows you to use the opponent's cards exiled using Valgavoth using your life total as a resource, which shouldn't be a problem given Valgavoth has Lifelink.

Valgavoth is a Legendary creature, unlike its Overlords, so you can only have one out at a time. It would be very disgusting if you can have multiple copies of this on the battlefield, but resolving just one can already be devastating for your opponent. Will this card find any play in EDH, though? It might be a bit too expensive to play, but we'll see.

The regular version of Valgavoth, Terror Eater is priced at $22.15.

3. Enduring Tenacity (Japan Showcase, Fracture Foil) – $174.26

Our first Enduring card in this list is one that is very easy to abuse. Just like all of the cards in this cycle, Enduring Tenacity, when it dies, returns to the battlefield as an enchantment, making sure that your opponent will have to kill it twice or exile it to get rid of its passive effects. Its passive effect is straightforward lifedrain which should excite some specific players who care about that stuff. As to why this is the most expensive among the Enduring cycle relies mostly at its art and just how pretty it looks in Fracture Foil treatment.

Enduring Tenacity's regular version is priced at only $2.37.

4. Enduring Vitality (Japan Showcase, Fracture Foil) – $156.61

Just like Enduring Tenacity before it, Vitality returns to the battlefield the first time it dies. It has Vigilance, which is good for a 3/3 at 3 mana cost. It turns all of your creatures into ramp as well, so it's a card that you might see the most often in players' decks in the future among all of the Enduring cards in the set.

Enduring Vitality's regular version is priced at $2.60.

5. Enduring Courage (Japan Showcase, Fracture Foil) – $150.99

Perhaps the most dangerous among the Enduring cycle in the limited cycle, Enduring Courage gives all creatures that enters your side of the battlefield haste and +2/0, allowing players who successfully make use of this effect to a hasty beatdown of the opponent.

Among all of the Enduring cards, and of course because it's a red deck wins card, it's also the cheapest among the regular versions for only $0.70.

6. Overlord of the Mistmoors (Japan Showcase, Fracture Foil) – $150.12

The second of the Overlords in our list is the one that haunts the Mistmoors. This Enchantment Creature has Impending as well, just like all of the other Overlords. This Overlord aims to flood the board with 2/1 white Insect creatures, two of which come out every time it attacks or enters the battlefield. The Overlord of the Mistmoors might be the only one that has some benefit from not entering the battlefield as a creature amongst the Overlords, as it makes it immune from creature board wipes while it is still Impending.

The regular version of the Overlord of the Mistmoors cost $6.26.

7. Enduring Curiosity (Japan Showcase, Fracture Foil) – $145.13

The only Enduring card with Flash is Enduring Curiosity. Casted for 2UU, Enduring Curiosity allows players to draw a card each time a creature they control deals combat damage to a player. This gives a lot of value, with a 4/3 body that can even be used for blocking when the situation is dire.

Enduring Curioisity's regular version only sells for $1.93, which means the Professor won't count it towards his score in the Booster Box Game.

8. Overlord of the Balemurk (Japan Showcase, Fracture Foil) – $133.02

Overlord of the Balemurk isn't the most exciting among all of the Overlords, especially since its effect only lets you fish out creatures or Planeswalkers from your graveyard back to your deck. It would have been cool if it can fish for itself, but then it's only allowed for non-Avatar creatures. This severely limits its usefulness, although that may also be for the best. It has the cheapest Impending cost as well, but it also enters the battlefield the slowest with five time counters.

The regular version of Overlord of Balemurk sells for $7.35.

9. Enduring Innocence (Japan Showcase, Fracture Foil) – $127.23

Rounding up the Enduring cycle in our list is Enduring Innocence. It has Lifelink with a body of 2/1 and is cast for 1WW. It pairs well with its Overlord counterpart, although not fully as its effect only happens once. It's a nice card to put into go wide decks because it mitigates the damage caused by effects that destroy all creatures. It allows for a fast rebuild if you're using exclusively small creatures, but alas, that is not always the best strategy either.

Enduring Innocence's regular version only sells for $2.33.

10. Overlord of the Floodpits (Japan Showcase, Fracture Foil) – $122.21

The final card on our list of the most expensive Duskmourn cards is the Overlord of the Floodpits, a flying 5/3 that lets you loot your deck every time it enters or attacks. Among all of the Overlords, we might see the most consistency out of this card, even if its effect isn't as exciting as the others. The ability to loot every time you attack with a Flying 5/3 is understated, and we're sure that this will find a lot of homes in different decks.

The regular version of the Overlord of the Floodpits sells for $3.26.

Just to complete the cycle, the Japan Showcase Fracture Foil version of the fifth Overlord, the Overlord of the Boilerbilges sells for $95.09, with its regular version selling for $3.40. Even if it doesn't make this list of the most expensive Duskmourn cards in the set, it still fetches a respectable value.

And that is it for our list for the most expensive Duskmourn cards. Duskmourn is out now with launch weekend starting on September 27, 2024. Catch the latest set at your local game store, or order them online from eBay, Amazon, Walmart, or Target.