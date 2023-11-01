November: the penultimate month of the year. 2023 has been a wild roller coaster for the video game industry, from highs in the form of spectacular game releases to lows in the form of microtransactions, canceled and delisted games, and worst of all: layoffs. This year has proven to be an eventful one, but November isn’t just going to let time pass by without any occasion. We still have a lot of new releases coming out this month of November 2023, and here is our list of the top ones that you should look out for and play once they get released.

The Top 10 Best New Games to Play in November 2023

10. Football Manager 2024

Release Date: November 6, 2023

Developed By: Sports Interactive

Published By: SEGA

Platforms: Steam, Epic Games Store, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android

The soccer game that lets you control everything about football except for the football game itself. Football Manager, just like others in the sports games genre in the video game industry, returns this year with another entry to its long-running franchise history. Sports Interactive promises new features and quality-of-life improvements for this year’s entry while retaining the same gameplay experience that players have become accustomed to over the past years.

9. Robocop Rogue City

Release Date: November 2, 2023

Developed By: Nacon

Published By: Nacon

Platforms: Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox Series X, PS5

Finally, a first-person shooter Robocop game! Early game previews for this savage shooting game have mostly been positive, and playing as Robocop has never felt as satisfying in any game featuring our favorite android cop ever. The best part: Peter Weller actually plays Robocop in this game, so you know you’re getting the most authentic version of Robocop possible in this rendition. Anne Lewis is also in the game, which gives Robocop Rogue City a full authentic treatment that will take you back to the 80s. It’s time to exercise justice!

8. The Talos Principle II

Release Date: November 2, 2023

Developed By: Croteam

Published By: Devolver Digital

Platforms: Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox Series X, PS5

The Talos Principle returns for yet another mind-bending puzzler that will get you thinking about ethical, philosophical, and existential topics. With a good mix of old mechanics and new ones fit for modern sensibilities, The Talos Principle II will challenge you not only in your puzzle-solving skills, but also challenge your entire personality and beliefs.

7. WarioWare Move It!

Release Date: November 3, 2023

Developed By: Intelligent Systems

Published By: Nintendo

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

It’s not the first WarioWare for the Nintendo Switch, but the first, Get it Together!, didn’t give long-time fans the same satisfaction as previous WarioWare games because of its novel gameplay mechanics. Now, those who have been needing a solution to their WarioWare itch will finally get their answers in WarioWare Move It! It’s definitely the new game this November 2023 that will get you moving, literally, as this game is close to the Wii’s implementation of WarioWare in its microgames.

6. Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

Release Date: November 9, 2023

Developed By: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

Published By: SEGA

Platforms: Steam, Xbox Series X, PS5

A new Yakuza/Like a Dragon game that features the old-school brawler type gameplay rather than the turn-based game, this time returning the reigns of the series to the original protagonist, Kazuma Kiryu. Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is set before the events of the upcoming 2024 Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, and sees Kiryu take on the role of a secret agent. Set in Osaka and Yokohama, Like a Dragon Gaiden will have tons of what Yakuza/Like a Dragon fans have always loved about the series.

5. The Day Before

Release Date: November 10, 2023

Developed By: Fntastic

Published By: Mytona

Platforms: Steam

Allegedly coming out in the second week of November, The Day Before has always been controversial. From its first reveal back in 2021 to its controversies this year over the developers’ and publishers’ rights over the game’s name, The Day Before has been an anomaly in the video game industry. Is this open-world MMORPG really coming out soon? We’ll find out as soon as the developers decide to put back up its Steam storefront page. Otherwise, we advise you not to get your hopes up. We still included it in this list of the top 10 new games of November 2023 because of how high-profile its release is going to be – you have to bet that you won’t hear the end of it once November 10 rolls around.

4. Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR

Release Date: November 16, 2023

Developed By: Ubisoft

Published By: Ubisoft

Platforms: Meta Quest

You’ve always loved the fluidity of movement and the awesome parkour of Assassin’s Creed games. You probably have also fantasized about how cool it must be to be like Connor and Ezio. Now, you can experience all of their adventures in first-person with this one-of-a-kind VR experience from Ubisoft. Featuring a new story driven by Abstergo, the game will allow players to fill the boots of some of history’s most iconic assassins. Play as Ezio, Connor, or Kassandra in Abstergo’s new missions as you try to uncover more about the truth behind the Isu in the second Assassin’s Creed game to come out this year.

3. Super Mario RPG

Release Date: November 17, 2023

Developed By: Nintendo

Published By: Nintendo

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

A remake of the 1996 JRPG classic game made by Square Enix, Super Mario RPG will bring players back in time and allow them to experience the same story with modern sensibilities, features, and gameplay mechanics. Get to play a one-of-a-kind RPG that makes use of what makes Mario, Super Mario, with platforming elements and a lot of jumping as core gameplay elements in the Super Mario RPG’s role-playing gameplay. Super Mario RPG is definitely a treat not only for fans of the original game but for modern gamers who never had the chance to play the SNES original.

2. Persona 5 Tactica

Release Date: November 17, 2023

Developed By: Atlus, P-Studio

Published By: SEGA

Platforms: Steam, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5

A brand-new story set in the Persona 5 universe, Persona 5 Tactica will star our favorite Phantom Thieves in yet another adventure, this time in turn-based tactical combat. The game feels a lot like the Mario Rabbids games, with ranged shooting and cover mechanics being central elements of Persona 5 Tactica’s gameplay mechanics. Atlus really is going to town with the entire Persona 5 universe, and we’re not complaining at all. More Persona 5 makes the world a better place, and Tactica adds more characters and tells more stories about the Phantom Thieves.

1. Call of Duty Modern Warfare III

Release Date: November 10, 2023

Developed By: Sledgehammer Games

Published By: Activision

Platforms: Steam, Battle.net, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X

The finale of the remake trilogy, Call of Duty Modern Warfare III finally arrives this month. Apart from being a phenomenal game in multiplayer, the Modern Warfare series has also been praised by critics thanks to its engaging and gripping story. The online beta phase has been around over the past few weeks so many gamers have actually tried out the game already. To get you up to speed, there are a lot of improvements over Modern Warfare II, with upgrades for Warzone, and of course the return of the critically-acclaimed Zombies Mode. It’s not just your typical yearly Call of Duty release – this one should be treated as a pivotal point for the Call of Duty franchise, with Activision becoming a Microsoft property moving forward, and the completion of the remake of an iconic trilogy that has defined a generation of gamers.

And that’s it for our list of the Top 10 New Games of November 2023. For more gaming-related news articles and content, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming. You can also subscribe to our gaming newsletter to receive our weekly updates on the latest and trending articles in gaming and esports.